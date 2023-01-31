Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, and provided its outlook for full year 2023.

The Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and other earnings materials can be found on the Moody’s IR website at ir.moodys.com. In addition, the earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

“Throughout 2022, our data, analytics and insights helped our customers navigate one of the more challenging years in recent memory,” said Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s. “Moody’s Analytics achieved its 60th consecutive quarter of revenue growth, expanded ARR by double-digits and improved its margin. While debt issuance was dampened amidst ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, Moody’s Investors Service remains the agency of choice for both issuers and investors.”

CONFERENCE CALL

Date and Time January 31, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Webcast The webcast and its replay can be accessed through Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com, within “Events & Presentations”. Dial in U.S. and Canada +1-888-330-2508 Other callers +1-240-789-2735 Passcode 9302427 Dial In Replay A replay will be available immediately after the call on January 31, 2023 and until March 2, 2023. U.S. and Canada +1-800-770-2030 Other callers +1-647-362-9199 Passcode 9302427

