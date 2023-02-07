H2O Innovation Will Release its Q2-FY2023 Financial Results

2 hours ago
QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: HEO) – H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) announces that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EST).

The Corporation will also host a conference call, on the same day, at 10:00 a.m. (EST). Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call during which the 2023 second quarter results will be presented. The call will begin with a presentation by management followed by a question-and-answer period. A slide presentation will be available on the Corporate Presentations page of the Investors section of the Corporation’s website.

Time and date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (EST)
Dial in number: 1-888-396-8049 or 416-764-8646

About H2O Innovation
Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H2O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Source:
H2O Innovation Inc.
www.h2oinnovation.com
Contact:
Marc Blanchet
+1 418-688-0170
[email protected]


