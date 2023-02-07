Lahontan Gold Begins Met Testing at Santa Fe

2 hours ago
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (

TSXV:LG, Financial)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce it has begun metallurgical test work at its flagship Santa Fe Mine, a past-producing open pit, heap-leach gold and silver mine located in Mineral County, Nevada. The program is designed to verify historic gold and silver recoveries from oxide mineralization at Santa Fe, and to provide baseline metallurgical data that can be used to design process flowsheets for any future mining operations.

The first phase of testing will be a series of bottle-roll tests utilizing reverse-circulation drill cuttings which will allow the Company to characterize different mineralization types within the oxidized portion of the Santa Fe mineral resource. Previous bottle-roll tests produced gold recoveries in oxidized rock of up to 88.9% with CN consumption averaging 0.25kg/tonne (Lacana Pre-Feasibility Study, 1987). Subsequent testing will include defining optimizing crushing size for potential future heap-leach processing, column leach tests, and evaluating agglomeration to improve precious metal recoveries.

Kimberly Ann, Founder, CEO, and President of Lahontan Gold Corp commented: "Lahontan is excited to take the next step in the development of the Santa Fe Mine. Reported gold and silver recoveries during the near six-year period of leach operations (1988-1994) were excellent, 77% for gold and 55% for silver in oxidized mineralization. These recoveries will need to be verified by modern metallurgical test work along with evaluating optimization opportunities for potential future mining and processing operations".

About Lahontan Gold Corp:

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 19 km2 Santa Fe Mine, is a past producing gold and silver mine that utilized heap-leach processing (past production of 345,000 ounces of gold and 711,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995; Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1995). The Santa Fe Mine has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,112,000 oz Au Eq(grading 1.14 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 544,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.00 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (please see Lahontan press release dated January 17, 2023). The Company plans to continue to aggressively explore the entire property during 2023 and begin the process of evaluating development scenarios to bring the Santa Fe Mine back into production. Quinten J. Browne, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., is the Qualified Person for the Company and approved the technical content of this news release. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kimberly Ann
Founder, CEO, President, and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Lahontan Gold Corp.
Kimberly Ann
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, Director

Phone: 1-530-414-4400
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

