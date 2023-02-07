Avail Scientific Appoints Gerard Maynard as Chief Revenue Officer

2 hours ago
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / MOBILE LADS, CORP., dba AVAIL SCIENTIFIC (OTC PINK:MOBO), is pleased to announce Gerard Maynard as Chief Revenue Officer ("CRO"). Following Avail's January 10th, 2023, Letter of Intent that outlined the terms for the acquisition of Relai Neuro at which Gerard Maynard is currently President. Gerard has over twenty years of experience building, and leading successful sales organizations, in digital marketing, healthcare, technology and IT management.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to join such an amazing organization as Avail Scientific. With Avail's new venture into neurological testing, data management as well as strategic partnerships in the mental health industry. This is a golden opportunity to drive revenues via Avail's neurological testing and analytics while building our strategic partnerships and long-term value. Avail is poised to have exponential growth over the next few years. I feel very fortunate to be a party of such a talented team" statement from Gerard Maynard Relai Neuro provides neurological testing and data management to rehab and mental health treatment centers in Florida. Avail Scientific's (MOBO) mandate is to support psychedelic medicine research and treatments through neurological testing, data analytics, and data management.

Website: https://www.relaineuro.com

Website: https://www.availscientific.com/

About Avail Scientific

Avail Scientific is working to facilitate a medical and social revolution of the current pharmacological therapies for addiction and the underlying causes by providing evidence-based diagnostic and data acquisition programs. These substances can be used as both treatment for addiction and as preventative therapy by addressing the health challenges underlying substance abuse.

We are building a platform to both educate and equip healthcare professionals with the data to use these therapeutic tools efficiently. Our objective is to treat this medical condition and prove out rehabilitation and preventative therapy programs with our partners in healthcare communities, both local and globally.

Avail Scientific is positioned to become a global leader in eliminating the needless suffering that surrounds addiction and mental health issues by providing effective data and patient monitoring to validate their efficacy.

Contact:

Dr. James Thompson
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Mobile Lads, Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737297/Avail-Scientific-Appoints-Gerard-Maynard-as-Chief-Revenue-Officer

