Today, Canada Goose announced the launch of its recommerce platform, Canada+Goose+Generations, bringing its commitment to sustainability and the power of its uncompromised Canadian craftsmanship to life in a distinct new way. Building on the brand’s global reputation for making the highest quality, function-first outerwear and apparel, Generations offers an authorized reselling platform that keeps Canada Goose products in circulation, giving them a second, third and fourth lifetime.

Generations invites consumers to trade-in their Canada Goose outerwear and apparel, as well as shop an assortment of renowned styles, iconic heritage pieces and limited-edition items. The carefully curated assortment pays homage to decades of care and craft, featuring vintage pieces from the brand’s 65-year archive that will drop frequently, pre-loved items from consumers, and refreshed Canada Goose products. The site will be powered by Trove, the industry leader in branded resale.

“Canada Goose Generations is our purpose in action – a tangible and meaningful way to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm,” said Carrie Baker, President of Canada Goose. “We build products that last a lifetime and each one has a story to tell. Generations extends their collective tale while minimizing their environmental impact.”

Canada Goose Generations is driven by the brand’s purpose platform, HUMANATURE, which unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives. Canada Goose first entered the circular economy through its Resource Centres Program, which provides excess fabrics and materials to communities in Canada’s North since 2009, complementing its long-trusted product warranty program and repair services. Generations directly supports the brand’s Sustainable+Impact+Strategy, helping to achieve its annual warranty waste goal.

Consumers can trade-in their Canada Goose products online at Generations.CanadaGoose.com, where they will be assessed and authenticated. Compensation will be delivered via a Canada Goose gift card, which can be used online and in stores across the U.S.

Generations launches first in the United States, with plans to expand into Canada later this year. To learn more, visit Generations.CanadaGoose.com.

About Canada Goose

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.

About Trove

Trove is the leader in branded resale, powering circular shopping for world-class brands and retailers including Canada Goose, lululemon, Patagonia, REI, Levi’s, Eileen Fisher, Arc’teryx, On, and AllBirds, creating a world where brands can access new revenue streams without growing their carbon footprint. Over the last 10 years, Trove’s Recommerce Operating System has allowed leading brands to create and scale branded resale programs by enabling customer trade-in of items, single-SKU identification and condition grading, recommerce site build and maintenance, and customer data collection, analytics and reporting. A California Benefit Corporation, Trove is accelerating the shift to a new era of commerce essential to a more sustainable future. To learn more, visit Trove.com

