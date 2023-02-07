Aramark Publishes Annual ESG Progress Report: Company's Be Well. Do Well. Platform Provides Update on Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance Performance

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the provider of food, facilities, and uniform services to millions of people in 19 countries around the world, today released its 2022+Be+Well.+Do+Well.+Progress+Report, an update to its global environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) performance. In the report, Aramark shares important progress on its diversity, community building, climate, food and worker safety, responsible sourcing, and waste reduction programs and initiatives, among other topics.

Key highlights from the report include Aramark signing+the+Cool+Food+Pledge - a commitment to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from the food it serves in the U.S. by 25% by 2030; submitting enterprise-wide, science-based, net-zero targets for validation to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi); and making substantial progress on its responsible sourcing commitments.

“The 2022 Be Well. Do Well. Progress Report is the latest chapter documenting our sustainability journey. This work is fundamental to our mission and how we do business, and we are very proud of our progress,” said John Zillmer, Aramark’s Chief Executive Officer.

Aramark’s ESG platform, Be+Well.+Do+Well., is comprised of two equal and interconnected parts dedicated to the company’s commitment to people and planet. Introduced in 2019, it articulates the company’s purpose and directly connects to Aramark’s mission: Because we’re rooted in service, we do great things for our people, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Be Well. Do Well. sums up Aramark’s dedication to reduce inequity, support and grow communities, promote diversity, and protect the planet, while continuously strengthening the core foundation and long-term value proposition of its business.

Other efforts highlighted include:

  • Working with 478 local farms and sourcing $61.7 million dollars in local products in the U.S.
  • Enabling 8,000 managers to complete Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) training.
  • Supporting nearly one million students, families, and individuals in the communities Aramark serves.
  • Committing to achieve 44%25+plant-based+menu+offerings in U.S. college and university residential dining by 2025.
  • Distributing slip-resistant shoes to 120,000 U.S. employees through a national program committed to ensuring the safety of workers called “Shoes for Crews.”
  • Reaching Target Zero (no work-related injuries) at 70% of global client locations.
  • Publishing a Human Rights Statement, an updated Business Conduct Policy, and a revised Supplier Code of Conduct that include material on sustainability practices and the social and environmental impact of procurement.

“As we celebrate our accomplishments and continue to deliver on our ESG commitments, we also acknowledge our work is not done. We will always have more to do to ensure we are meeting the needs of our clients, consumers, and investors as a sustainable business,” said Zillmer.

Aramark’s Be Well. Do Well. Progress Report also includes an ESG Performance Data Table and aligns with reporting frameworks from the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

To learn more about Aramark’s ESG programs and performance, please read the 2022 Be Well. Do Well. Progress Report at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aramark.com%2Fenvironmental-social-governance.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark ranked No. 1 In the Diversified Outsourcing Services Category on FORTUNE’s 2022 List of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ and has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005063/en/

