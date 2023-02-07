GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator today announced that it is a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

The Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that gauges the performance of public companies in promoting and reporting gender-related data. The GEI measures gender equality across five key pillars including leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

Companies included in the GEI score above a global threshold defined by Bloomberg reflecting best-in-class disclosure and achievement of gender-related statistics and policies.

Sylvia Escovar, Chair of the GeoPark Board of Directors, said: “GeoPark is committed to promoting diversity and is very proud of its 20-year track record of shaping an inclusive culture where everyone is empowered to reach their full potential. As we strive to hire the most capable people available in the market, our team reflects the reality of the workforce around us, including a variety of ages, genders, backgrounds, orientations, ethnicities, and experiences.”

Marcela Vaca, Chair of Board SPEED-Sustainability Committee, said: “We are proud to have been included in the Bloomberg GEI for the second consecutive year, in recognition of our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. People are the driving force behind GeoPark's growth and success in becoming an industry leader across the region, and our approach to gender equality has been an integral part of that. We are honored to stand alongside best-in-class companies from 45 countries in different regions.”

"Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics.”

