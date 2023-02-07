Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that Andy Kidd, M.D., president & chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available to view on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors & Media” section of Aptinyx’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.aptinyx.com and will be archived on Aptinyx’s website for 30 days following the event.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate—rather than block or over-activate—NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The company has three product candidates in clinical development in central nervous system indications, including cognitive impairment, post-traumatic stress disorder, and opioid use disorder. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary discovery platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders. For more information, visit www.aptinyx.com.

