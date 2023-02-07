WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Group, Inc. (“we,” “us,” “our,” “GEG,” or “Great Elm”), ( GEG), today announced plans to release results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, after the closing of the stock market.



Company to Host Conference Call & Webcast

Great Elm will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing + 1 (888) 440-4537; international callers should dial 1 (646) 960-0669. Participants should enter the Conference ID 2595129 when asked.

For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the conference call, please visit: https://www.greatelmgroup.com/events-and-presentations .

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/230287572.

About Great Elm Group, Inc.

Great Elm Group, Inc. ( GEG) is a publicly-traded, investment management company focused on growing a scalable and diversified portfolio of long-duration, permanent capital vehicles across corporate credit, specialty finance, real estate and other asset classes. Great Elm Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries currently manage Great Elm Capital Corp., a publicly-traded business development company, and Monomoy Properties REIT, LLC, an industrial-focused real estate investment trust, in addition to other investments. Great Elm Group, Inc.’s website can be found at www.greatelmgroup.com.

