EDISON, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc., (OTC Pink Sheets: ZRFY), the 21-year-old cybersecurity company focused on secure video conferencing & endpoint security, announced today that it’s having its strongest January since the company started.



“We are thrilled about this years very strong start,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify, “everything that we we’ve been working on is starting to come to fruition, starting with our new strategic hire of Ron Falbo, who will assume the role as Channel Manager. This is a pivotal role for the company,” says Kay. “Building a world class distributor & reseller channel is a key component of our future growth, and Ron is as good as it gets. He’s a seasoned pro that has helped build channels for industry giants like Unisys, Synnex, Ingram Micro & HP.”

“New customer pilots have also eclipsed our projections,” says Kay, “and some of these are really large organizations that have many thousands of employees. This is exactly what we expected when it comes to very large organizations, their data is under assault and their existing endpoint security solutions don’t proactively protect their camera’s microphone’s, speakers, keyboards & clipboards from malware attacks. Zerify Defender is the only available solution on the market that can protect those vulnerable components & processes.”

“Our marketing & PR team has also exceeded expectations in getting prominent media coverage,” says Kay. “n the last couple of weeks Zerify has been covered by: HealthcareIT Today, DarkReading, Spiceworks, HelpnetSecurity, DigitalJournal, RWS, VentureBeat, Datanami & SolutionsReview. Coverage consisted of Thought Leadership, Media Relations & Newjacking opportunities. Marketing will continue to position Zerify products as the only “True” Zero Trust solutions in business, technology, channel, trade, and vertical outlets.”

“Our website development team has also been busy revamping our website with a new commerce solution that offers more payment options, as well as a new “Trial” feature, that enables any one individual or corporation to signup our trial software for 14 days, these changes are imminent and are expected to launch within the next week,” says Kay.

The below opportunities Zerify discussed in the last release are on track and moving forward to the next step:

Meadowland Chamber of Commerce – They are introducing us to over 1,200 local NJ businesses

Large Video Conferencing Corporation – Working with one of the world's largest video conferencing vendors to sell our Defender to their existing client-base via their reseller channel

Global Communications Company – Interested in embedding our technology as part of their offering



The above deals and opportunities are just a sample of the things we are currently working on, as you can see, we are in the right place, at the right time, with the right products.

“We have spent a lot of time analyzing the above deals and understanding timeframes, that’s why we feel confident in our projection of between $2m - $4m over the next twelve months,” says Kay.

To learn more about Zerify’s secure video conferencing solutions, go to: https://www.zerify.com/

About Zerify

Zerify Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

