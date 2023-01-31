PR Newswire

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that Moviynt®, a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary and US-based SAP-Certified ERP platform software solution provider, has had its software platform successfully deployed at a third warehouse of a global aerospace customer to support their manufacturing and backend logistics operations.

Moviynt's software solution at this global aerospace customer is supporting traditional handheld hardware operating on SAP to deliver improved operational efficiencies to support tasks such as picking and transfers, putaways, label reprinting, cycle counts, bin transfers and material inquiries to determine inventory quantities.

"The Moviynt software platform delivers a unique value proposition by offering to support smart warehousing devices, ranging from traditional handheld hardware to smart glasses, which can be plugged directly into the customer's SAP environment to support their warehousing and logistics needs," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "The expansion of our platform to a third warehouse location by our customer is a strong vote of approval regarding the caliber of the solution in terms of ease-of-use and ROI."

