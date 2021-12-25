PR Newswire

New Fusion stereo offers additional audio zone, hideaway design and high-fidelity audio streaming

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the update of the Fusion-branded Apollo™ Series with the release of the Apollo WB675 Marine Hideaway Stereo. Designed to maximize valuable dash space, the WB675 hideaway stereo offers a world-class audio entertainment experience and the ability to enjoy premium sound from four separate audio zones.

"Our latest hideaway stereo provides customers even more flexibility and provides the very best on-board audio entertainment possible," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "We made sure to not only maximize dash space with the WB675 but to make our customer's lives as easy as possible when it comes to streaming their favorite music."

Amplify the moment with these key features

The WB675 is an advanced marine stereo with cutting-edge technology and features for those who value a premium audio experience while enjoying life on the water. Here are some of the key features of Garmin's newest hideaway stereo:

Customize audio zones — With Multi-Zone ™ Technology, the WB675 provides superior sound in more areas on board your boat. Four separate audio zones can be set up and customized. Take full control of the audio system with integrated Fusion wired remotes and compatible Garmin MFDs or marine-specific wearables.





Maximize dash space — Thanks to its compact design, the WB675 can simply be nestled inside the helm console, a glovebox compartment or mounted completely out of sight, providing the most dash space possible.





Thanks to its compact design, the WB675 can simply be nestled inside the helm console, a glovebox compartment or mounted completely out of sight, providing the most dash space possible. Stream premium high quality audio — The WB675 has the ability to stream lossless audio with Apple AirPlay® 2 software from a compatible Apple device1.

New product, same tech and durability

The WB675 possess innovative technology — Digital Signal Processing (DSP) — that optimizes the audio signal that's delivered to Fusion entertainment systems, resulting in superior sound quality at all volume levels and in every listening environment.

Designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, the WB675 is rigorously tested against salt fog, UV, humidity and extreme temperatures that can cause mechanical failure, providing peace of mind that the stereo will perform and last in the harsh marine environment. The WB675 is protected by a three-year warranty.

The WB675 is available now with a suggested retail price of $499.99. For more information about products from Fusion, a Garmin brand, visit www.garmin.com/fusion.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the eighth consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminmarine on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

1 Compatible on Apple smartphones and tablets and Apple MacBooks with M1 or M2 chips, which require a connection to Wi-Fi enabled Garmin MFD or separate Wi-Fi router.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Fusion and Navionics are registered trademarks and Apollo, Fusion-Link and True-Marine are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

