Panacea Financial Announces its Partnership with Pennsylvania Medical Society (PAMED)

2 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 31, 2023

Panacea to offer its full suite of banking products to eligible PAMED physician members

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Financial (Panacea), which provides financial services for physicians, dentists, and veterinarians through all stages of their training and practice, has partnered with the Pennsylvania Medical Society (PAMED), the only statewide organization dedicated to representing all physicians in the Commonwealth, with over 11,000 members across all specialties and employment settings, to provide preferred physician-centric banking services to PAMED members.

Tyler Stafford, CFA, CEO and Co-Founder of Panacea said, "The Pennsylvania Medical Society is one of the oldest and most respected medical associations in the country and we're proud to receive their endorsement as a trusted banking partner. Our banking solutions were specifically designed to assist physicians in navigating their financial journey over the course of their career and we're thrilled to be able to serve PAMED's members."

Panacea is a financial services company created for doctors, by doctors that provides tailored product offerings and service delivery designed specifically for physicians, dentists, and veterinarians throughout their career: from school, through training, and into practice. Panacea's products cover the full suite of banking needs for this unique population, including PRN personal loans, student loan refinancing, and practice loans.

Martin Raniowski, Executive Vice President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Medical Society (PAMED) commented "As PAMED celebrates its 175th anniversary this year, we are proud to partner with Panacea. This particular partnership offers comprehensive banking solutions to physicians and medical students and is a fitting example of how PAMED is innovative in meeting the needs of our members. Because Panacea is founded and lead by fellow physicians they understand the unique financial needs of our physicians, and we welcome them as a trusted partner. Advancing medicine and the physician experience over the next 175 years will take continued innovation and collaboration, and we look forward to serving our members through this partnership."

"We are thrilled to work with Pennsylvania Medical Society. As a doctor-founded company we love supporting organizations that also exist to help our community." Panacea President and Co-Founder, Michael Jerkins, MD, added. "Physicians all over Pennsylvania deserve banking that understands their stressors and busy schedule. From opening up a practice to consolidating high-interest debt, we can be there to support them."

About Panacea Financial

Panacea Financial, a Division of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST), is a nationwide financial services company offering products in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C. Panacea offers a full suite of banking solutions specifically built for doctors, by doctors. Follow Panacea Financial on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn

About the Pennsylvania Medical Society

Dating back to 1848, The Pennsylvania Medical Society (PAMED) is the only statewide organization dedicated to representing all physicians in the Commonwealth. PAMED is the voice of Pennsylvania's physicians and the patients they serve. They advance quality patient care and the ethical practice of medicine and promote physician leadership, education, professional satisfaction, practice sustainability, and the public's health.

