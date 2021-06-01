PR Newswire

Drilled eight additional holes (722 metres core in five holes; 509 metres reverse circulation in three holes) at the Beauty Zone after discovery hole FG21-003C which returned 6m @ 68.23 grams per tonne gold and 40.18 grams per tonne silver, including 3.16m @ 128.92 g/t Au and 75.59 g/t Ag





Mineralization is continuous approximately 150 metres along strike and 115 metres down dip with the main zone having continuity down dip and localized mineralization both above and below the main zone





Drill hole FG22-013C intersected 4.2m @ 3.2 g/t Au including 0.6m @ 19.6 g/t Au





Drill hole FG22-020C intersected 2.0m @ 1.4 g/t Au including 0.5m @ 4.7 g/t Au and 10.4 g/t Ag and 1.94% Cu





Drill hole FG22-026C intersected 0.9m @ 4.3 g/t Au and 22.6 g/t Ag and 1.6% Cu





Drill hole FG22-056R intersected 12.19m @ 1.49 g/t Au, including 1.52m @ 8.04 g/t Au, which is believed to be a new zone at depth





The zone remains open down dip and on strike

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Freeman Gold Corp. (TSXV: FMAN) (OTCQX: FMANF) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has received results for five diamond drill holes and three reverse circulation ("RC") holes totaling 1,231 metres from the Company's follow up drill program at its newly discovered Beauty Zone, Idaho, USA. The drill holes were designed to test mineralization along strike and down dip of the known discovery hole (FG21-003C) which returned 6m @ 68.23 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") and 40.18 grams per tonne silver ("g/t Ag"), including 3.16m @ 128.92 g/t Au and 75.59 g/t Ag (see news release dated March 22, 2022). The Beauty Zone is part of a 350 metre by 250 metre coincidental gold in rock and soil anomaly which is open to the south, southwest and east. Drilling now shows three distinct mineralized zones - Upper, Main and Lower zones (Figure 1). The main zone projects to surface where 28 rock grab samples contained more than 10 g/t Au (up to 450 g/t Au). Table 1 shows the intercepts from current drilling, Figure 1 is a cross section and Figure 2 is a longitudinal section.

Paul Matysek, Executive Chairman, commented, "We are excited to have demonstrated continuity of the high-grade mineralization along strike and at depth at the Beauty Zone. The zone occurs near surface and in close proximity to our core Lemhi project. We will look at the Beauty Zone as additional high grade ounces that may be incorporated into our PEA."

All holes drilled to date have intersected shallow oxide gold. Selected highlighted results from the eight holes are: 4.2 m @ 3.2 g/t Au, including 0.6m @ 19.6 g/t Au (FG22-013C); 2.0m @ 1.4 g/t Au, including 0.5m @ 4.7 g/t Au, 10.4 g/t Ag and 1.94 percent copper ("% Cu") (FG22-020C); 0.9m @ 4.3 g/t Au, 22.6 g/t Ag and 1.6% Cu (FG22-026C) and 12.19m @ 1.49 g/t Au, including 1.52m @ 8.04 g/t Au (FG22-056R; newly discovered Lower Zone; see Figure 1). Gold mineralization at the Beauty Zone now extends approximately 150 metres along strike and 115 metres down dip and is open at depth and along strike to the north. The drill section and long section attached show the continuous nature of the zone downdip (Figure 1 and 2). The zone does continue to exhibit structural complexity and poor recoveries due to the faulting.

Table 1 – Drill Results – The Beauty Zone*

DRILL HOLE DEPTH (METRES) DIP AZIMUTH FROM TO HIGHLIGHT FG22-056R 198.12 -70 25 53.34 56.39 3.05m @ 0.6 g/t Au Beauty





59.44 60.96 1.52m @ 0.59 g/t Au







76.2 77.72 1.52m @ 0.29 g/t Au







129.54 141.73 12.19m @ 1.49 g/t Au







including











135.64 137.16 1.52m @ 8.04 g/t Au FG22-057R 158.5 -70 65 88.39 91.44 3.05m @ 0.26 g/t Au Beauty





99.06 100.584 1.52m @ 0.36 g/t Au







114.3 115.824 1.52m @ 3.07 g/t Au FG22-058R 152.4 -67 5 7.62 9.14 1.52m @ 0.28 g/t Au Beauty





39.62 41.15 1.52m @ 0.49 g/t Au







62.48 65.53 3.05m @ 0.36 g/t Au







79.248 80.772 1.52m @ 0.36 g/t Au







106.68 109.73 3.05m @ 0.53 g/t Au FG22-013C 147.52 -70 255 88 99 11m @ 1.26 g/t Beauty





Including











96.61 92.71 0.6 [email protected] 19.6 g/t







93 97.21 4.21m @ 3.17 g/t







104 105 1m @ 0.52







134 135 [email protected] 1.47 g/t FG22-015C 209.31 -76 300 41 42 1m @ 0.2 Beauty





78 79 1m @ 0.35







103 105 2m @ 0.84 FG22-020C 160.02 -74 275 68 70 2m @ 1.44 Beauty





74 75 1m @ 0.26







110 114 4m @ 0.48 FG22-023C 91.14 -65 300



NSR - hit adit Beauty











FG22-026 113.54 -80 230 9.36 10.21 0.85m @ 4.3 g/t Au; 22.6 g/t Ag; and, 1.6% Cu Beauty





65 66 1m @ 0.5 g/t Au

*Intervals are core-length. True width is estimated between 90-95 percent ("%") of core length. Numbers rounded to one decimal place. Using 0.25 g/t Au cut-off; 10 g/t Ag and 0.1% Cu.

Lemhi Gold Deposit:

As of December 2022 a total of 50 new core drill holes for a total of 12,168 metres and 10 RC holes totalling 1,621.5 metres were completed at Lemhi. These holes have been primarily designed to test on strike extensions of the known resource as well as infill in certain parts of the gold deposit. In particular, the drill program has focused on areas currently modelled as pit waste because of no or sparse drill data. All ounces added in these areas, even if close to the cut-off grade, will add value to the project as they come from zones in the resource shell that can now be upgraded to resources (Figures 1 and Table 1). This marks the completion of the Phase 3 RC drill program which was concluded in December due to inclement weather and drilling issues. Additionally, eight holes (five core drill holes and three RC) were drilled at the Beauty Zone totalling 1,231 metres.

All drill core samples are sent to ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division), an independent and fully accredited laboratory (ISO 9001:2008) for analysis for gold by Fire Assay and multi-element Induction Coupled Plasma Spectroscopy, in Vancouver, Canada. Freeman has a regimented Quality Assurance, Quality Control (QA/QC) program where at least 10% duplicates, blanks and standards are inserted into each sample shipment.

About the Company and Project

Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property (the "Project"). The Project comprises 30 square kilometres of highly prospective land, hosting a near-surface oxide gold resource. The pit constrained National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43- 101") compliant mineral resource estimate is comprised of 749,800 oz gold ("Au") at 1.02 grams per tonne ("g/t") in 22.94 million tonnes (Indicated) and 250,300 oz Au at 1.01 g/t Au in 7.83 million tonnes (Inferred). See the NI 43-101 technical report titled "Maiden Resource Technical Report for the Lemhi Gold Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA" with an effective date of June 1, 2021, and signing date of July 30, 2021, as prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. and F. Wright Consulting Inc. available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company is focused on growing and advancing the Project towards a production decision. The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43- 101.

On Behalf of the Company

William Randall

President and Chief Executive Officer

