Oracle Aconex for Defense Achieves DISA IL4 Provisional Authorization

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023

The Department of Defense and its delivery partners can now use the cloud-based project management service to unite project teams and collaborate more efficiently

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Aconex for Defense has become the first construction and engineering project management and collaboration software to earn Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Impact Level 4 (IL4) provisional authorization. This recognition signifies that the software meets the security requirements for the processing and storage of controlled unclassified information, enabling the Department of Defense (DOD) agencies and their delivery partners to access, share, and collaborate on construction and engineering mission information at a heightened security level.

Oracle Aconex for Defense is a high-compliance, cloud security-approved version of Oracle Aconex, a leading solution for project-wide collaboration in a common data environment (CDE). The solution provides secure project information management and workflow automation for the complete project lifecycle so defense organizations can make data-driven decisions to mitigate risks and ensure operational readiness.

Connecting DOD and delivery partners to improve collaboration
DISA offers a variety of compliance and security assessments to accredit cloud systems for use by the DOD and federal organizations. As the first cloud application in its class to achieve DISA IL4 provisional authorization, Oracle Aconex for Defense can help improve collaboration by connecting teams with controlled unclassified information (CUI), documents, 3D models, and advanced work packages in a common data environment (CDE). DOD agencies and their delivery partners can now use the Oracle suite to streamline project management through workflow automation, mobile app access, and performance monitoring to drive visibility and achieve more predictable project outcomes.

"The IL4 provisional authorization signals our continued investment to support the DOD's ongoing commitment to IT modernization in the cloud for its defense agencies," said Mark Webster, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Construction and Engineering. "It further connects agencies and their delivery partners across the US federal government and allows for project teams to collectively unlock the power of data to meet deadlines, budgets, sustainability, and other mission requirements. We look forward to extending the services we provide the DOD agencies and their customers, partners, and sister agencies with cloud solutions as they work together to deliver vital missions."

Oracle Aconex for Defense also achieved FedRAMP Moderate authorization, facilitated by the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), in November 2020. The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) program establishes a risk-based approach to standardize the adoption and use of cloud services by the federal government.

By attaining both FedRAMP and DISA accreditations, Oracle's defense agency customers can be assured that Oracle Aconex for Defense has been thoroughly reviewed and approved by leading technology officials.

Learn more about how Oracle Construction and Engineering is helping the US federal government put their data to work to manage risks and accelerate performance today and tomorrow.

About Oracle Construction and Engineering
Asset owners and project leaders rely on Oracle Construction and Engineering solutions for the visibility and control, connected supply chain, and data security needed to drive performance and mitigate risk across their processes, projects, and organization. Our scalable cloud construction management software solutions enable digital transformation for teams that plan, build, and operate critical assets, improving efficiency, collaboration, and change control across the project lifecycle. www.oracle.com/construction-and-engineering.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-aconex-for-defense-achieves-disa-il4-provisional-authorization-301734060.html

SOURCE Oracle

