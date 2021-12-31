Leidos Recognized as ServiceNow Americas' 2023 Premier Partner of the Year

RESTON, Va., Jan. 31, 2023

RESTON, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced the company has been recognized as Premier Partner of the Year by ServiceNow Americas. Leidos was highlighted for achieving overall excellence in certification and revenue growth. The company also demonstrated its alignment with ServiceNow's values through consistent quality and deployment growth.

"We're proud of our work with ServiceNow and leveraging their innovations to solve our customers' challenges," said Peter O'Donoghue, Leidos Civil Group Chief Technology Officer. "Through the ServiceNow platform, Leidos delivered immediate workflow automation, resulting in impactful and meaningful outcomes for a key customer's mission. Using the ServiceNow platform, we positioned our customers' programs for future modernization. Our work with ServiceNow is a differentiator and we are honored to see this relationship continue to grow."

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem (ACE) organization recognizes the achievements of industry-leading partners who have contributed to ServiceNow's growth trajectory by driving successful business outcomes for joint customers. This year's awards are based on partner performance in 2022. This is evaluated by the following key attributes: revenue contribution/growth, product line expansion, workflow and skill competencies growth and business innovation with associated digital transformation impact.

The 2023 ServiceNow Americas Premier Partner of the Year award was presented to Leidos at the ServiceNow Americas Partner Awards reception in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 17, 2023.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

