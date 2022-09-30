PR Newswire

Recognizes Company's Ongoing Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease REIT specializing in corporate sale-leasebacks, build-to-suits and the acquisition of single-tenant net lease properties, today announced that it joins 484 other companies as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data.

This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and external brand. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology and utilities, which continue to have the highest company representation in the index from 2022.

"Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics."

As of December 31, 2022, women represented 46% of W. P. Carey employees, 46% of managers, 36% of the Board of Directors and 33% of the executive team. To support gender equality within the company, W. P. Carey has implemented a number of initiatives, including primary and secondary caregiver leave and financial support for surrogacy, adoption and egg freezing.

Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer, W. P. Carey said: "Diversity, equity and inclusion remain a core focus at W. P. Carey, so we're thrilled to be a part of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for a third year in a row. We continue to prioritize supporting women and their career aspirations throughout all levels of the business and fostering an inclusive workplace culture where all employees feel supported and represented."

Inclusion in the Bloomberg GEI underscores W. P. Carey's continued commitment to supporting the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal 5 focused on achieving gender equality. Additional information can be found in W. P. Carey's most recent ESG Report.

W. P. Carey Inc.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $22 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,428 net lease properties covering approximately 175 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of September 30, 2022. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

www.wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:

Peter Sands

1 (212) 492-1110

[email protected]

Individual Investors:

W. P. Carey Inc.

1 (212) 492-8920

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Anna McGrath

1 (212) 492-1166

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/w-p-carey-included-in-bloomberg-gender-equality-index-for-third-consecutive-year-301733834.html

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.