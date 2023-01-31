PR Newswire

Gamelancer Media President & COO joined by TikTok Head of Sports & Samsung Senior Manager of Digital Marketing & Content

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: P93) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, is pleased to announce that its President and Chief Operating Officer, Mike Cotton was a featured speaker at the Ivey Leadership Conference on Saturday, January 21, 2022. Cotton was accompanied by TikTok Head of Sports & Gaming, Adam Burchill, and Samsung Senior Manager of Digital Marketing & Content, Christian Di Vincenzo. The trio discussed new trends in sports advertising and how they see that evolving over time.

Click HERE to access interview footage.

Mike Cotton, President, and COO at Gamelancer Media states, "This was a unique opportunity to speak alongside two of the brightest minds in entertainment and to highlight some of the work Gamelancer Media has done over the past year with our partners at TikTok and Samsung. We continue to see brands redeploy budgets away from traditional advertising mediums and into social media and digital marketing, especially into TikTok advertising which enables brands to access the coveted GenZ and Millennials demographics through short-form video."

About Gamelancer

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels. Gamelancer works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, RBC, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 27 owned-and-operated channels to over 36.7 million followers & subscribers, generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 53% insider owned.

