Horace Mann Educators Corporation ( NYSE:HMN, Financial) today announced that it is one of 484 companies worldwide named to the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, which recognizes corporate commitment to gender equality and transparency in gender data reporting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005032/en/

Horace Mann has been named to the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. Horace Mann has been included in the index since its inception in 2019.

“We strive to nurture an inclusive corporate culture where every employee feels heard, respected and appreciated,” said Horace Mann President and CEO Marita Zuraitis. “We are proud to be recognized for this commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion for the fifth consecutive year.”

To be considered for the index, Horace Mann submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company’s investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of $1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the index. For more information on the GEI, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomberg.com%2Fgei. Bloomberg clients can access the GEI at {BGEI Index DES }.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation ( NYSE:HMN, Financial) is the largest financial services company focused on helping America’s educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group life insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005032/en/