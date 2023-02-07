Chuy's Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on February 16, 2023

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. ( CHUY) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A press release with fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results will be issued that same day after the market close. Hosting the call will be Steve Hislop, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jon Howie, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-689-8560. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13734941. The replay will be available until Thursday, March 2, 2023.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company’s corporate website at Chuys.com under the investors section. An archive of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Chuy’s
Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy's owns and operates full-service restaurants across 17 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy's highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, "unchained" look and feel, as expressed by the concept's motto "If you've seen one Chuy's, you've seen one Chuy's!" For further information about Chuy's, including the nearest location, visit the Chuy's website at www.chuys.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jeff Priester
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODczOTMwNSM1MzgyMTA3IzIwMjg1NjE=
Chuy-s-Holdings-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.