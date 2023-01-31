PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $302.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 100,135 shares of ARCA:SPHQ for a total holding of 393,914. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.68.

On 01/31/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF traded for a price of $45.57 per share and a market cap of $4.36Bil. The stock has returned -7.75% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a price-book ratio of 5.55.

During the quarter, PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 23,258 shares of ARCA:VB for a total holding of 59,226. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.16.

On 01/31/2023, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $197.28 per share and a market cap of $44.26Bil. The stock has returned -1.16% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a price-book ratio of 2.10.

During the quarter, PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 22,671 shares of NAS:VONE for a total holding of 161,272. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $180.55.

On 01/31/2023, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund traded for a price of $182.93 per share and a market cap of $3.62Bil. The stock has returned -8.06% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a price-book ratio of 3.47.

During the quarter, PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 65,879 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 277,425. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 01/31/2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $66.75 per share and a market cap of $96.12Bil. The stock has returned -2.94% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

During the quarter, PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 40,878 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 54,116. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01000000000001.

On 01/31/2023, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $89.25 per share and a market cap of $40.46Bil. The stock has returned -7.92% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a price-book ratio of 3.48.

