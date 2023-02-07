Affirming its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, Eversource is once again included in the annual Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which this year recognizes 484 companies from around the world that have demonstrated their commitment to advancing women's equality in the workplace and promoting transparency in gender reporting. This is the fourth time Eversource has been included in the index.

“Being recognized in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index is a rewarding confirmation of our journey in ensuring our commitment to diversity and inclusion as a core value at Eversource,” said Eversource Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Information Technology Christine Carmody. “It remains our continued focus to drive meaningful, positive change in our workplace and our communities by addressing racial and social justice and inequity.”

Bloomberg's standardized reporting framework offers public companies the opportunity to disclose information on the ways they promote gender equality in areas including representation in leadership roles, pay parity, sexual harassment policies, and creating an inclusive workplace culture. The Bloomberg GEI uses this framework to track how companies promote gender equality in these areas, and reporting companies that score above a globally established threshold - based on the extent of disclosures and the achievement of best-in-class statistics and policies - are included in the GEI.

Corporate disclosure of gender-related metrics is also important to investors, as a growing number of investors are looking to incorporate environmental, social and governance data into their investment decisions and demand for products and services using this data is on the rise.

“Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. “We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics.”

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company’s investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of USD1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index. For more information on the GEI and how to submit information for next year's index visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomberg.com%2Fgei.

