Vera Bradley To Host Annual Outlet Sale In Fort Wayne This June

Jan. 31, 2023
Event tickets available beginning March 28, 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. ( VRA) today announced that Vera Bradley, its iconic American bag and luggage lifestyle brand, will host its 37th Annual Outlet Sale event at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Ind. from June 14 – June 18, 2023, back by popular demand following a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale (the “Sale”) will become available Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com, authorized Ticketmaster locations and the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office.

2023 Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Fort Wayne, Ind.

Wednesday, June 14 through Friday, June 16
4 Shopping Sessions Daily; Tickets Required

  • Session 1: 7:30 am – 10 am
  • Session 2: 11 am – 1:30 pm
  • Session 3: 2:30 pm – 5 pm
  • Session 4: 6 pm – 8:30 pm

Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18
No Tickets Required

  • Saturday: 8 am – 8 pm
  • Sunday: 10 am – 5 pm

The first three days of the Sale offer multiple ticketed sessions for shoppers to take advantage of the best selection of Vera Bradley handbags, travel items, accessories, stationery and luggage in a variety of current and retired patterns, along with bracelets and other items from VRA-owned lifestyle brand Pura Vida. The last two days of the Sale are open to the public with no ticket required to enter.

For information and updates, visit www.verabradley.com/annualsale and follow @verabradley on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Visit www.verabradley.com and follow @verabradley to learn more.

CONTACTS
877-708-VERA (8372)
[email protected]

Hunter PR for Vera Bradley
[email protected]

