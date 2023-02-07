Therma-Tru has announced its new fiberglass and steel product lineup for 2023, including an innovative, integrated storm and entry door system, decorative glass designs, paint and stain color options, additional sizes for popular styles and more.

“We have an exciting, diverse assortment of new products for 2023,” said Lisa Kennedy-Fink, brand marketing for Therma-Tru. “Our new product offering provides a combination of innovation and beauty, perfect for today’s homes.”

Impressions Integrated Storm and Entry Door System

Therma-Tru, in partnership with LARSON, introduces the Impressions integrated storm and entry door system. Designed to outperform expectations, the system features premium quality and seamless style.

The Impressions integrated storm and entry door system is the first of its kind, with the storm door integrated flush into the brickmould portion of the door frame, creating a purposeful, cohesive unit that provides a seamless look. The storm door comes with an interchangeable screen, allowing ample fresh air into the home.

The storm door is available in a selection of popular colors that are color matched to Therma-Tru PrismaGuard paint or stain.

Available for 6'8" and 8'0" single entry doors with or without sidelites, the Impressions integrated storm and entry door system features retractable pin hinges, enabling a quick and intuitive installation experience, and a revolutionary hidden closer with Click&Hold technology that provides a smooth operation and keeps the storm door wide open when needed. The storm door is easy to install at the jobsite in just three simple steps, after the installation of the entry door.

Decorative Glass

Therma-Tru has added three new decorative glass designs – Calix, Latitude and Echelon – for a refreshed take on contemporary design.

Calix includes an on-trend “x” design and a delicate diamond pattern with clear glass, providing fine-lined geometric appeal. This classic aesthetic is ideal for traditional and casual homes.

Latitude showcases seedy glass and simple curved details in a half-moon geometric design. Latitude’s transitional appeal blends traditional style with modern elements, making it perfect for traditional and casual homes.

Echelon provides clear glass accented with eased angles and clean edges infused with elements of diamonds and triangles. This bold, edgy glass design is perfect for modern homes.

For homeowners who desire more privacy without sacrificing style, Calix, Latitude and Echelon sidelites or transoms can be paired with a solid-panel door.

Craftsman Shaker-Style Entry Door Options

Additional size options are now available for Craftsman Shaker-style doors, including wood-grained, stainable and smooth, paintable styles for Fiber-Classic Mahogany and Smooth-Star doors.

The additional options for Craftsman Shaker-style doors provide simplistic design elements that balance natural light and privacy in the entry. Flush-glazed glass options are available, with glass built directly into the door with a high-performance dual-adhesive weatherseal and a simple profile, offering a seamless look. Squared recessed panels deliver a transitional update to historic Shaker style with a clean, casual aesthetic. Homeowners can complete the look by choosing from a full array of Craftsman-lite and full-lite sidelite options.

Therma-Tru’s expanded size options for Fiber-Classic and Smooth-Star Craftsman Shaker-style doors and sidelites complement a wider range of homes and are designed to complement a wide variety of decorative and architectural elements.

PrismaGuard Premium Finish

Therma-Tru has expanded the PrismaGuard finish portfolio to meet homeowner demand for light, refreshing colors that define current trends. The twelve new stain and paint colors were designed to create new aesthetics and moods in the entryway, ranging from casual to traditional to modern.

PrismaGuard stain and paint features a versatile palette of nature-inspired colors, designed to enhance the overall beauty of the entry and deliver a high-end appearance.

The new stain color is Tumbleweed. The new paint colors include Arctic Ice, Estuary, Golden Wheat, Canyon, Obsidian, Elk and Peregrine.

Therma-Tru is proud to partner with Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park. Select colors in our PrismaGuard portfolio are inspired by the beauty found in Yellowstone National Park.

PrismaGuard premium finish includes a standard assortment of 10 stain colors and 15 paint colors, and a palette of 22 stain options that are available outside the standard assortment.

Advanta Lite Frame

The new Advanta lite frame is an innovative, patented solution that provides a seamless look. The Advanta lite frame eliminates the need for unsightly screw plugs and enhances the beauty of the entryway.

The Advanta lite frame features a patented four-piece design that includes two interchangeable frame covers and a two-piece base frame.

The Advanta lite frame is available for select Fiber-Classic, Smooth-Star, Profiles, Traditions and Pulse doors.

Learn more about Therma-Tru’s 2023 new products at thermatru.com%2Fnewproducts.

About Therma-Tru

Therma-Tru is the leading entry door brand most preferred by building professionals. Founded in 1962, Therma-Tru pioneered the fiberglass entry door industry, and today offers a complete portfolio of entry and patio door system solutions, including decorative glass doorlites, sidelites and transoms, and door components. The company is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio and also offers low-maintenance Fypon® polyurethane and PVC products. For more information and product warranty details, visit www.thermatru.com, www.fypon.com or call 800-537-8827.

Therma-Tru is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN). Learn more about Fortune Brands Innovations at www.FBIN.com.

