Citizens and Fenway Music Company today announced that the bank has become the first official title sponsor of the iconic House of Blues Boston, located on Lansdowne Street in the Fenway area. Citizens House of Blues Boston becomes the fifth sponsored venue under the Citizens Livebanner.

“The addition of Citizens House of Blues Boston to the Citizens Live portfolio is a natural extension of our commitment to some of the city’s most beloved venues,” said Lisa Murray, President, Citizens Massachusetts. “We value the unique opportunity to help strengthen and sustain live entertainment in Boston through this partnership, which is dedicated to enhancing the experience for fans and artists.”

Along with providing Fenway Music Company greater flexibility to execute on their strategic plans and provide top-notch entertainment experiences for all, the new partnership will fuel existing collaboration with the Music Forward Foundation. Last year, Citizens and the Music Forward Foundation established a summer internship program to promote music industry education and workforce development for Boston-area high school seniors from underserved communities. The program, Music Forward Boston powered by Citizens Live™, includes hands-on training and job shadowing at all Citizens Live venues, as well as mentorship from Citizens colleagues and workshops focused on financial empowerment and career-readiness.

“Since 2019, Citizens has been a truly extraordinary partner,” said Don Law, Chairman of Live Nation New England and Crossroads Presents. “Their passion, dedication and commitment to our business have allowed us to continually provide a world-class live entertainment experience for fans, artists and the entire local community at our venues across the city of Boston. Now, with the newly renamed Citizens House of Blues Boston – an exemplary partner will be actively involved with one of the country’s most highly recognized and regarded venues.”

Citizens Live is a music and entertainment program in partnership with Crossroads Presents that provides the bank’s debit and credit card customers with special benefits including access to presale tickets and early entry privileges which are now available at Citizens House of Blues Boston. There is no cost to participate in Citizens Live, Citizens customers just need a debit or credit card to take advantage of its benefits, which are also available at four other sponsored venues including Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens, Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens, Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens and the Citizens Bank Opera House.

For more information on Citizens Live visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.citizensbanklive.com

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $226.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,400 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Fenway Music Company:

Fenway Music Company (FMC) is a joint venture between Fenway Sports Management (FSM), Crossroads Presents and Live Nation Entertainment. FMC books, manages and operates Citizens House of Blues Boston, as well as the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Lansdowne Street.

