BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic ( SLGC), a leader in data-driven proteomics technology, today announced the expansion of its SomaLogic™ Certified Site program through a recently-launched, world-class proteomics initiative with Group 42 Healthcare (G42), an artificial intelligence and cloud computing company. SomaLogic will become the sole provider of high-plex proteomics technology to G42. This initiative spans the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). As part of the agreement between the two entities G42 will be the first certified site in the Middle East.



The SomaLogic Certified Site program gives labs and institutions—including academia and contract research organizations (CROs)—access to the SomaScan Assay, with more than 7,000 protein measurements per sample and up to 90 samples per assay kit. SOMAmer® reagents have been optimized for specificity with specific binding to target epitopes with coefficients of variation (CVs) of approximately 5 percent, versus polyclonal antibodies that can result in non-specific binding, with CVs as high as 25 percent. SomaLogic recently announced Certified Sites in the U.S., Singapore and Japan.

“SomaLogic was chosen after a comprehensive review for its industry-leading proteome coverage, sensitivity, reliability and low coefficient of variation of the SomaScan Platform, and for its unique capacity to translate biomarker discoveries into clinical tests to improve healthcare delivery,” said Chief Executive Officer of G42 Healthcare Ashish Koshy. “We are confident that this partnership will yield comprehensive proteomic data and biological insights that support our goals of bringing personalized and preventive healthcare into the Middle East and North Africa.”

SomaLogic and G42 will collaborate on business development, strategy and applications. G42 will be the sole laboratory partner for SomaLogic’s SomaScan® Platform for the life sciences and healthcare markets in the UAE and KSA. As part of the agreement, G42 Healthcare will establish a lab in Abu Dhabi where it will use the SomaScan Assay kits to run protein measurements on samples from life sciences researchers.

“We are excited to partner with G42 to bring world-class life sciences and healthcare innovation to the Middle East and North Africa,” says SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Roy Smythe, M.D. “This is a dynamic and diverse region. SomaLogic has proven the power of proteomics to deliver actionable biological insights in diverse populations around the globe. G42 has established itself as the premier regional provider of molecular measurements and AI for precision medicine. This collaboration has the potential to lead the world in delivering population health research and real-world population healthcare delivery on the SomaScan proteomics platform.”

Under the agreement, G42 is now a provider of SomaSignal® tests in the region. The tests are currently being used at the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, provided by Mubadala Health. G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health recently partnered to create an integrated healthcare company. The new entity will leverage the strength of this combined network, which includes state-of-the-art healthcare facilities and digital platforms.

SomaLogic’s proprietary SomaScan Platform was designed to be a universal platform that can be applied across research and discovery, translational research and biopharmaceutical development, and clinical applications. SomaLogic can run approximately 7,000 protein measurements on a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample. The company has run more than 550,000 samples to date.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic ( SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

