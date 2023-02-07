Absolute+Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Winter 2023 Grid® Reports for Endpoint Management and Zero Trust Networking published+by+G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

For 12 consecutive quarters, Absolute Secure Endpoint has ranked in the highest quadrant for Endpoint Management solution providers based on user ratings from verified G2 users and high levels of customer satisfaction. This is also the second consecutive quarter that Absolute Secure Access has been recognized as a leading Zero Trust Networking solution. To be ranked a Market Leader, products must be highly rated by users who have been G2 verified and have substantial market presence scores.

One Absolute Secure Access user shares, “…just plain WORKS. It doesn't crash, it doesn't fail. There is broad backwards compatibility meaning that you don't have to keep clients and server in perfect lockstep. Upgrades are quick, not requiring 8-10 hours of downtime.”

Another Absolute Secure Endpoint user commented, “Besides all of the useful security features and functionality that you may have heard or read about, the most important benefit for customers is the peace of mind that we have knowing that our endpoints are protected.”

“There is nothing more important to us than delighting and empowering our customers, so this recognition - based directly on their insights and feedback - is particularly meaningful,” said Matt Meanchoff, Chief Customer Officer at Absolute. “Our top priority remains delivering the intelligent, holistic solutions they need to ensure maximum security, resilient connectivity and user productivity - no matter where users and their devices are connecting from.”

Embedded in the firmware of more than 600 million devices, Absolute’s patented+Persistence%26reg%3B+technology enables a permanent digital connection to the endpoint. Absolute Secure Endpoint enables IT and security personnel to ensure that their endpoints remain compliant, and mission-critical security controls remain operational and healthy. Absolute Secure Access provides resilient network connectivity for users to securely access critical resources in the public cloud, private data centers, and on-premises, and enables organizations to transition to a resilient Zero Trust approach without impairing productivity or admin controls.

