Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4” or “the Company”), a leading capital markets communications platform provider, is excited to announce that the Q4 Virtual Events Platform now integrates with Zoom and Microsoft Teams, allowing companies to bring their own video to earnings calls. TheQ4 Virtual EventsPlatform is designed to elevate the investor event experience and delivers over 4,400 investor events annually across North America and Europe, with a market-leading 99%+ platform reliability rate.

The Q4 Virtual Events Platform seamlessly integrates with enterprise communication tools, such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams, to directly bring video to earnings calls through familiar technology. The bring your own video concept eliminates technical challenges while still capitalizing on the strengths of a platform specifically built for corporate reporting. This integration is the most recent enhancement to the platform, following new innovative features such as the ability to customize webcast branding, event chaptering to easily jump to specific segments, speaker bios, and Q4 Login, which enables users to bypass registration and obtain quick access to events hosted on the platform.

“The addition of these innovative features to the Q4 Virtual Events Platform is a major part of our product-led growth strategy in 2023,” said Darrell Heaps, Q4’s Founder and CEO. “These enhancements, coupled with our unprecedented platform reliability rate, position us to be the capital market’s leader for earnings calls and corporate reporting.”

Q4 also offers new simplified packaging for earnings calls to accommodate varying company profiles and needs. This tiered approach includes a premium video earnings offering that will enhance clarity, communication, and provide a personalized experience between presenters and their audience.

“Our tiered purchasing structure simplifies the video earnings process for our clients and makes delivering a premium experience more accessible for all,” said Heaps.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors, and investment banks make decisions to efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other.

The Q4 Capital Connect platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. Capital Connect is the only holistic capital markets platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter.

The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive.

Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

