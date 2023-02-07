Mobix Labs To Exhibit at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Company’s C-Band and mmWave Products on Display at Hall 7, Booth 7G21

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc., a global connectivity solutions provider, today announced that it will exhibit its next-generation C-band and mmWave products at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023 (Hall 7, Booth 7G21), being held at Fira Barcelona Gran Via from February 27 to March 2.

“We are looking forward to MWC Barcelona, where we also will be sharing a booth with our respected development partner, Airgain,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “Mobix Labs’ leadership and executive team will be present at the conference to demonstrate a variety of disruptive solutions for the global wireless market.”

The company previously announced an agreement with Airgain, Inc. ( AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity technologies and systems, to develop disruptive, cost-effective, high-performance wireless solutions for 5G mmWave and C-band applications.

Mobix Labs will be demonstrating its forthcoming MOBX222 frequency converter at MWC Barcelona, as well as multiple antennas, including the newly introduced ultra-wideband MOBX1845. To arrange a meeting with Mobix Labs’ team and to request a demo, contact [email protected].

About Mobix Labs

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company delivering disruptive next generation wireless and connected solutions for a broad range of applications in markets including 5G infrastructure, automotive, consumer electronics, defense, healthcare, military and space. Through its True5G™ and True Xero™ technologies, the company develops ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF/mixed signal semiconductors necessary for mmWave 5G and next-generation wireless products. The company also develops hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines for the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following on Twitter @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, forecasts, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "forecast", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties described more fully in the company's filings, as well as 8-K, 10-K, and S-4 filings of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, without limitation, risks relating to the results of our research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to semiconductor process manufacturing; the early stage of our technology presently under development; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights that are valuable to our business, including patent and other intellectual property rights; our ability to successfully market and sell our technologies; the ability to achieve high volume manufacturing and the size and growth of the potential markets for any of our technologies, the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of our technologies and our ability to raise funding to support operations and the continued development and qualification of our technology.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements regarding future events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or privately any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Media Contact:

George Medici
PondelWilkinson Inc.
[email protected]
310.279.5968

