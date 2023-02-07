In celebration of its first anniversary as a stand-alone company on Feb. 2,Constellation (NASDAQ: CEG), the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy, announced today it is launching a $1 million workforce development program as part of its commitment to foster equitable change in underserved communities. The new program, called Powering Change, will provide grants to five nonprofit organizations focused on improving job awareness and training, providing advancement and upskilling opportunities and breaking down employment barriers for individuals from underrepresented communities.

“We’re proud to support these five nonprofits and the significant work they’re leading to connect hard-working women and men with long-term, good-paying careers,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO, Constellation. “As we mark our one-year anniversary, Powering Change exemplifies Constellation’s commitment to strengthening our communities and building the workforce of the future.”

The five nonprofits receiving grant funding in the program’s first year are:

INROADS: A national organization focused on delivering innovative leadership development programs and creative solutions that identify and elevate ethnically diverse and underrepresented high school and college students throughout their careers.

Chicago+Women+in+Trades: Supporting women in Illinois and Pennsylvania through pre-apprenticeship training programs, job site visits, job shadowing and other wraparound services.

SkillsUSA: Prepares middle school, high school and college/postsecondary students for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. Funding will support students in Illinois, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania.

National+Urban+League: Promotes economic empowerment through education and job training, housing and community workforce development for youth and adults. Constellation’s funding will focus on programs across New York State.

Vehicles+for+Change: Maryland-based organization that empowers families with financial challenges to achieve economic and personal independence through car ownership and technical training.

“INROADS is excited and honored to partner with Constellation to create a pipeline of diverse and qualified talent for the energy field,” said Forest T. Harper, president and CEO, INROADS. “Constellation’s investment in INROADS not only prepares deserving students for career success, but also expands our reach into clean energy careers. We commend Constellation’s forward thinking and commitment to creating a diverse future workforce for an industry so critical to environmental sustainability and America’s economic success.”

The launch of Powering Change caps off a successful inaugural year for Constellation, which included hiring approximately 2,000 new employees throughout its operations. Already the nation’s largest generator of carbon-free energy, Constellation is working to lead the response to the climate crisis, helping power homes and businesses across the U.S. with clean energy, reliably and affordably.

In its first year, Constellation committed to produce 95 percent of its energy from carbon-free sources by 2030 and 100 percent by 2040 as well as achieve a 100 percent reduction in operational emissions by 2040. Constellation also launched a collaboration with Microsoft to develop carbon-free energy matching technology and began work on the nation’s first nuclear-powered clean hydrogen facility at its Nine Mile Point plant in New York.

Last year, Constellation donated more than $12.5 million to charitable causes, with $4.6 million of that total coming from employee contributions. Constellation employees also demonstrated their commitment to their communities by logging more than 80,000 volunteer hours in 2022.

About Constellation

Headquartered in Baltimore, Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) is the nation’s largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services to businesses, homes, community aggregations and public sector customers across the continental United States, including three fourths of Fortune 100 companies. With annual output that is nearly 90 percent carbon-free, our hydro, wind and solar facilities paired with the nation’s largest nuclear fleet have the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 15 million homes, providing 10 percent of the nation’s clean energy. We are further accelerating the nation’s transition to a carbon-free future by helping our customers reach their sustainability goals, setting our own ambitious goal of achieving 100 percent carbon-free generation by 2040, and by investing in promising emerging technologies to eliminate carbon emissions across all sectors of the economy. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Powering Change Nonprofits – Quotes/Info

INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that effects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 1,300 interns and serves 6,000+ students and 250+ corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

Chicago Women in Trades

“With Constellation’s support, Chicago Women in Trades will continue to develop our new pre-apprenticeship program in Philadelphia, doubling the number of low-income women served, and will provide enhanced case management, placement assistance and support services to remove barriers to employment for aspiring tradeswomen,” said Jayne Vellinga, executive director, Chicago Women in Trades. “Because Constellation is a major employer in the industry, its leadership in expanding equity for women matters, and we are excited about what can be accomplished together.”

Founded in 1981, Chicago Women in Trades (CWIT) is a nonprofit organization committed to improving women’s economic equity by increasing the number of women working in well-paid, skilled trades jobs traditionally held by men. Originally established by tradeswomen as a support network, CWIT addresses the barriers that prohibit women and girls from entering and succeeding in male-dominated industries by creating opportunities and promoting equitable workplaces and conditions.

National Urban League

“Providing young workers with opportunities for advancement and employment are key to improve quality of life and address the many systemic issues that contribute to barriers of employment,” said Marc H. Morial, president and CEO, National Urban League. “The National Urban League is proud of this newly forged partnership with Constellation that will allow us to continue to provide essential services like job training and workforce development to our constituents and close the employment gap.”

The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The National Urban League spearheads the efforts of its 92 local affiliates through the development of programs, public policy research and advocacy, providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of more than 2 million people annually nationwide. Visit www.nul.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @NatUrbanLeague.

SkillsUSA

“SkillsUSA is thrilled to partner with Constellation. With their support, we can continue our essential work to close the skills gap, while presenting robust opportunities for young workers who enjoy challenging careers that offer stability and benefits,” said Chelle Travis, executive director, SkillsUSA. “Because of Constellation’s support, SkillsUSA will generate more awareness among students considering the skilled workforce as a career option.”

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. We help each student excel. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.

Vehicles for Change

“Our partnership with Constellation will provide 30 individuals and families with vehicles, giving them access to better employment and quality of life,” said Martin Schwartz, president and CEO, Vehicles for Change. “Constellation's support helps us end generational poverty and alleviate financial hardship for low-income families.”

Vehicles for Change (VFC) accepts and repairs donated cars and awards them to pre-qualified families for as little as $950, enabling low-income families to become self-sufficient. As a nonprofit organization, VFC receives 99 percent of its car donations from the public. Since 1999, VFC has awarded more than 7,600 cars to low-income families, changing the lives of more than 26,000 people. Eligible families are referred to VFC through partnering social service-type agencies. Our Full Circle Training Program interns repair donated vehicles as a part of their hands-on training. The training program is an employer-driven, paid internship, social enterprise program designed to provide auto-technician training to individuals with multiple barriers to employment, including many recently released from prison. VFC car donors gain a substantial tax advantage unavailable to most other charities. For additional information about Vehicles for Change or to donate a vehicle, visit www.vehiclesforchange.org or call 410-242-9674.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005445/en/