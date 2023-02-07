Fisher-Price is giving fans of this year’s Super Bowl LVII Champion a ‘little’ way to celebrate their team’s massive win with the launch of the NFL and NFLPA officially licensed Little People Collector™ Super Bowl LVII Champions set. The exclusive set will feature three NFL players and one “super fan” as Little People figures, displayed in commemorative packaging, of either the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles. For a limited time, fans of both teams can pre-order starting today on MattelCreations.com%2Flpcnfl; only orders for the winning team will be fulfilled1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005505/en/

Fisher-Price® Launches Exclusive Little People Collector™ Super Bowl LVII Champions Set. Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles Can Now Pre-Order Commemorative Set to Remember Their Team Making Sports History. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“As any die-hard football fan can attest, the excitement that comes from being on the sport’s biggest stage is unmatched. Having the Little People brand be an integral part of this monumental event is truly a dream come true,” said Chuck Scothon, SVP and Global Head of Infant and Preschool, Mattel. “We couldn’t be more excited to offer Kansas City and Philadelphia fans, along with toy collectors, the chance to commemorate a historic victory through this exclusive, first-of-its-kind Little People Collector Super Bowl LVII Champions set.”

Perennial All-Pro offensive tackle, Super Bowl Champion and broadcaster Andrew Whitworth is helping to spread the word on this year’s exclusive Little People Collector sets.

“I will never forget the feeling as the final whistle blew and the confetti fell after our victory last season,” said Whitworth. “The parades and appearances were great but being immortalized in a Little People Collector set would be next level. As a father and a player, I can attest that my kids would have gone nuts to see a Little People figure of me. This year, a handful of winning players will have that unique honor and I for one am jealous.”

When the new champion is crowned, the final Little People Collector Super Bowl LVII Champions set will be fine-tuned to ensure accuracy. Little People figures will don a version of the jerseys that their real-life NFL player counterparts wore during The Big Game.

The Little People Collector Super Bowl LVII Champions set is now available for pre-order through MattelCreations.com%2Flpcnfl for an MSRP of $30.00. Fans will be able to place their order through February 21st with orders being fulfilled beginning in August1.

1 Winning team orders will be fulfilled while the opposing team orders will be refunded. Orders only valid for U.S customers.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

MAT-IPS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005505/en/