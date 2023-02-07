Fisher-Price® Launches Exclusive Little People Collector™ Super Bowl LVII Champions Set

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Fisher-Price is giving fans of this year’s Super Bowl LVII Champion a ‘little’ way to celebrate their team’s massive win with the launch of the NFL and NFLPA officially licensed Little People Collector™ Super Bowl LVII Champions set. The exclusive set will feature three NFL players and one “super fan” as Little People figures, displayed in commemorative packaging, of either the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles. For a limited time, fans of both teams can pre-order starting today on MattelCreations.com%2Flpcnfl; only orders for the winning team will be fulfilled1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005505/en/

FP_LPC_SB57_PR_Hero_Chiefs_v_Eagles_FINAL.jpg

Fisher-Price® Launches Exclusive Little People Collector™ Super Bowl LVII Champions Set. Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles Can Now Pre-Order Commemorative Set to Remember Their Team Making Sports History. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“As any die-hard football fan can attest, the excitement that comes from being on the sport’s biggest stage is unmatched. Having the Little People brand be an integral part of this monumental event is truly a dream come true,” said Chuck Scothon, SVP and Global Head of Infant and Preschool, Mattel. “We couldn’t be more excited to offer Kansas City and Philadelphia fans, along with toy collectors, the chance to commemorate a historic victory through this exclusive, first-of-its-kind Little People Collector Super Bowl LVII Champions set.”

Perennial All-Pro offensive tackle, Super Bowl Champion and broadcaster Andrew Whitworth is helping to spread the word on this year’s exclusive Little People Collector sets.

“I will never forget the feeling as the final whistle blew and the confetti fell after our victory last season,” said Whitworth. “The parades and appearances were great but being immortalized in a Little People Collector set would be next level. As a father and a player, I can attest that my kids would have gone nuts to see a Little People figure of me. This year, a handful of winning players will have that unique honor and I for one am jealous.”

When the new champion is crowned, the final Little People Collector Super Bowl LVII Champions set will be fine-tuned to ensure accuracy. Little People figures will don a version of the jerseys that their real-life NFL player counterparts wore during The Big Game.

The Little People Collector Super Bowl LVII Champions set is now available for pre-order through MattelCreations.com%2Flpcnfl for an MSRP of $30.00. Fans will be able to place their order through February 21st with orders being fulfilled beginning in August1.

1 Winning team orders will be fulfilled while the opposing team orders will be refunded. Orders only valid for U.S customers.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

MAT-IPS

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230131005505r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005505/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.