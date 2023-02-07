PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced the availability of PagerDuty for Customer Service in ServiceNow CSM. This new release builds upon PagerDuty’s long history as the first vendor enabling hybrid operations that connect the front office and back office. PagerDuty for Customer Service in ServiceNow CSM enables teams using the PagerDuty Operations Cloud and ServiceNow to connect developer, ITOps, and CSOps teams alike, and is required infrastructure for keeping ITSM and customer help desks up to date.

Customers now expect real-time updates on any issue that impacts their ability to interact with a company, and exceptional customer service can be the difference between retaining a customer and losing revenue. Despite the need for real-time responsiveness and ease of interaction with customers, many companies’ internal processes fail to facilitate cross-team communication. The result is service agents ill-equipped to explain issues to customers, even if a resolution is imminent. Facing new complexities, greater customer expectations, increased volume of incidents, and a tighter economic environment, organizations are looking for ways to increase customer loyalty and engagement, ensure efficient work output by customer service representatives, reduce time spent on support tickets, and proactively communicate event statuses with their customers.

"In a digital business, issues can be found by the back office and by development or IT teams, but just as often, it's your customers who spot them. No matter who finds them, your front and back office teams need those issues surfaced quickly and efficiently, and they need to be tightly aligned on the path to resolution," said Jonathan Rende, SVP, Products at PagerDuty. "PagerDuty's new ServiceNow Customer Service Application helps every business mobilize the right resources internally, regardless of who finds the problem, so your teams are better able to get to resolution faster, deliver against SLAs, and provide the best possible customer experience."

With PagerDuty for Customer Service in ServiceNow CSM, customer service teams can see the status of active incidents in PagerDuty right from ServiceNow. Customer service teams can create incidents and view any notes or status updates made by development or ITOps teams to accurately and efficiently respond back to the end customer in PagerDuty from ServiceNow. Multiple agents working on cases related to an incident can attach all related cases to the root cause in PagerDuty, preventing the creation of multiple incidents for the same issue, and the need for switching tools.

