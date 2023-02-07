STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners (“Eaton”), one of the largest placement agents and financial advisory firms and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF), is pleased to announce that it has acted as exclusive placement agent for SKY Leasing LLC (“SKY Leasing”) and its Sky Fund V, L.P. (“SFV” or the “Fund”). SKY Leasing is a leading alternative asset manager with two decades of experience acquiring and selling new and young mid-life aircraft. The Fund closed oversubscribed with approximately $770 million in capital commitments.

SFV is a continuation of the investment program of SKY Leasing, focused on providing capital solutions to airlines seeking fleet modernization, primarily through the sale-leaseback of new aircraft deliveries. To date, SFV has committed over half of the capital raised to acquire a fleet of 48 aircraft with an average age under three years.

“SKY Leasing’s proven track record and disciplined investment strategy across four prior vehicles allowed us to attract a notable group of thought-leading institutional partners,” said Uli Flores, Managing Director at Eaton Partners. “We are proud of our relationship with SKY Leasing and expect our long-term partnership will help allow the team to cement its position as a leader in the aircraft sector.”

“Thank you to Eaton Partners for the support we received for SFV,” said Austin Wiley, Chief Executive Officer of SKY Leasing. “The Eaton team’s strong network of institutional relationships helped broaden our investor base, which has enhanced our capabilities to provide large-scale fleet solutions to our global airline customer base.”

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $130 billion for over 175 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and . Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2023. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

About SKY Leasing

SKY Leasing, LLC (“SKY Leasing”) is a premier aircraft leasing asset manager with offices in San Francisco, California, Dublin, Ireland, and Singapore. The company’s fund management business was founded in 2019, in partnership with M&G Investments. Since 2016, SKY Leasing has invested over $7 billion to acquire new and young mid-life aircraft. For more information about SKY Leasing, visit www.skyleasing.com.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

