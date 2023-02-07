Fypon Launches Expanded Product Offering For 2023

Fypon is launching an expanded offering of products this year, including a wider variety of beam mantel styles plus additional sizes for raised panel and louvered shutters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005523/en/

Beauty_MS8X9X72_Blue_%281%29.jpg

New Beam Mantels by Fypon (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our products provide homeowners with even more options to create an elegant, on-trend look throughout the home,” said Rhonda Waggoner, brand marketing for Fypon. “Our shutter and beam mantel offering includes pieces that coordinate with a variety of home styles.”

Beam Mantels

Fypon beam mantels offer the benefits of durable, low-maintenance polyurethane while still complementing modern, contemporary and traditional homes.

The new beam mantel offering includes:

  • Classic mantel: Elegant crown detailing at the top and subtle bottom trim provide a decorative look tailored to traditional homes.
  • Stepped mantel: Clean lines and subtle details bridge the gap between traditional and modern design.
  • Smooth beam mantel: The sleek, simple design is perfect for modern homes.

Fypon offers a variety of smooth millwork products that can be paired with the new beam mantel offering to create a cohesive look throughout the home.

Made from durable polyurethane, Fypon beam mantels are lightweight and easy to install. The mantels have been tested by a third-party lab and have a weight load capacity of 200 lbs.

Raised Panel and Louvered Shutters

Fypon raised panel and louvered with center rail shutters are now available in sizes that match common entry door heights. The expanded size offering allows homeowners to create an elegant, on-trend look for their home’s entryway by installing shutters next to the entry door in lieu of sidelites or other trim options. The new shutter sizes include 6'0", 6'8" and 8'0", and are available in widths measuring 16" or 18".

Made from durable polyurethane, Fypon shutters are lightweight, easy to install and will retain their beauty for years to come.

Explore Fypon’s 2023 new products at fypon.com%2Fnewproducts.

About Fypon

Fypon LLC is the recognized leader in polyurethane product design, innovation and molding technology. The company is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, and offers a wide selection of architecturally correct styles and designs of moulding and millwork products. For more information, visit www.fypon.com or call 800-446-3040.

Fypon is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN). Learn more about Fortune Brands Innovations at www.FBIN.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005523/en/

