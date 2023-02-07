Agilysys Inspire23 Conference to Bring Together Leading Hospitality Organizations to Explore Solutions and Strategies to Maximize Returns on Guest and Staff Experiences

Agilysys%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions that deliver High Return Hospitality, today announced registration is open for its Inspire23+User+Conference. This customer event is designed to help hospitality organizations learn how to maximize their Return on Experience (ROE) for guests and staff alike. The annual three-day educational and networking conference will be held Feb. 28 – March 2, 2023, at Caesars Palace resort in Las Vegas.

The conference features more than 60 education sessions and 30 training workshops centered on Agilysys’ Hospitality Experience Cloud solutions, including the company’s Property Management System (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) ecosystems, which work together with 30 Experience Enhancer applications to optimize operations for many types of venues, including hotels, resorts, casinos, cruise ships, life plan communities, higher education campuses, healthcare facilities and corporate dining, among others.

Keynote speaker Erik+Qualman, a digital leadership professor at Northwestern University and an advisor to companies on how to effectively create and optimize digital relationships and experiences, will share with attendees his highly-effective Five Strategies for Digital Leadership. Attendees will come away with a deeper understanding of digital influences on both guests and staff and practical ideas for capitalizing on digital technology to create champions for their properties.

Along with Qualman’s entertaining and educational session, the event will explore how Agilysys’ solutions and strategies are increasing ROE, creating more engaged and empowered staff members, and inspiring guests that return more often, spend more, and leave stronger reviews.

“The dramatic increase over the past year for leisure and stay-and-play travel has challenged hospitality providers to deploy innovative solutions that not only enhance the guest experience but also can help with staff retention,” said Ramesh Srinivasan, president and CEO of Agilysys. “Attendees at the event this year will be able to network and exchange ideas and best practices with industry experts and their peers and interact with modern, state-of-the-art technology designed to help achieve High Return Hospitality.”

Highlights during the Inspire23 conference will include:

  • “How Digital Leaders Are Made” insights by keynote speaker Erik Qualman.
  • Approximately 90 educational and training sessions, including over 30 basic and advanced interactive workshops.
  • Networking opportunities with top hospitality professionals from major brands and properties.
  • 1:1 time with the professionals responsible for creating Agilysys solutions.
  • The main reception event is at the Omnia Terrace, where guests will enjoy an outdoor experience overlooking the famed action-packed Las Vegas Strip. Here, air intermingles with modern luxuries such as inset lighting in glass floor tiles and a make-you-want-to-dance beat from the LED-infused DJ booth.
  • A golf tournament at the Revere Golf Course, a 36-hole championship course with awe-inspiring views of the Las Vegas skyline and the mountains beyond.

To learn more and register, visit the Inspire23+event+page.

About Agilysys

Agilysys is well known for its long heritage of hospitality-focused technology innovation. The Company delivers modular and integrated software solutions and expertise to businesses seeking to maximize Return on Experience (ROE) through hospitality encounters that are both personal and profitable. Over time, customers achieve High Return Hospitality by consistently delighting guests, retaining staff and growing margins. Customers around the world include: branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resort properties; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. The Agilysys Hospitality Cloud™ combines core operational systems for property management (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) with Experience Enhancers™ that meaningfully improve interactions for guests and employees across dimensions such as digital access, mobile convenience, self-service control, personal choice, payment options, service coverage and real-time insights to improve decisions. Core solutions and Experience Enhancers are selectively combined in Hospitality Solution Studios™ tailored to specific hospitality settings and business needs. www.agilysys.com

