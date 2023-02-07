The Vicor Powering Innovation podcast explores CCell Renewables' efforts to fight global coastal erosion

Coastline erosion can be curbed by CCell’s solution which accelerates the growth of protective coral reefs

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation, the leader in high‑performance power modules, today explores a new technology that naturally deters coastal erosion on the Powering Innovation podcast. The latest episode examines the challenges facing coastal environments and communities when it comes to the devastating erosion caused by waves and how CCell Renewables, this month’s guest, can combat this by propagating coral reefs.

CCell Renewables, which won the 2022 Power System Product of the Year award, has a mission to reduce the impact of erosion by working with nature to restore a sustainable balance to coastal environments and bring lasting protection to communities around the world.

Robert Gendron, Corporate Vice President, Product Development for Vicor, invites Dr. Will Bateman, CEO of CCell Renewables, to discuss their newest advancements, such as using AI, to not only monitor reef health, but also to identify new species within these ecosystems. With everything CCell does, Bateman emphasizes the importance of building new reefs in harmony with nature, enhancing habitats.

“This is another fascinating episode of our Powering Innovation podcast,” said Gendron. “We discuss technology in a very niche area, but which is so important with the ever-growing climate change challenges. For what Will is trying to achieve, Vicor’s Factorized Power Architecture is really an ideal solution to deliver the precise conditions for growing coral. The CCell technology is brilliant and is truly world-changing. We are happy to be able to partner with them in this important work.”

Vicor’s Powering Innovation podcast is available with new episodes released monthly. Listeners can expect to learn about new ideas in electrification, power challenges, creative power architectures, as well as supply chain issues, real-life challenges and more.

The Powering Innovation podcast is available to download from all major podcast providers, including Spotify, Apple Music, Google Podcasts, and more.

About Vicor

Vicor is the leader in high-performance power modules, enabling customer innovation with easy-to-deploy modular power system solutions for power delivery networks that provide the highest density and efficiency from source to point-of-load. We continuously advance the density, efficiency and power delivery capabilities of our power modules by staying on the forefront of distribution architectures, conversion topologies and packaging technology. Vicor serves customers in enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, robotics, UAVs, electric vehicles and transportation, satellites, and aerospace and defense.

www.vicorpower.com

About CCell Renewables

CCell’s mission is to combat coastal erosion by working with nature to restore a sustainable balance to coastal environments and bring lasting protection to communities around the world.

www.ccell.co.uk

