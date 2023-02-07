Lincoln Financial Group ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) is proud to be named one of 483 companies across 45 countries and regions, and various industries and sectors, on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. The index helps companies and investors measure focus on gender equality across multiple dimensions, including female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and a brand that supports women.

“Year after year, we are proud to receive this recognition which is testament to our longstanding commitment to gender equality, career advancement and fostering an inclusive workplace at Lincoln Financial,” said Jen Warne, EVP, Chief People Officer. “We remain very focused on increased data transparency and reporting, as we continue to enhance opportunities for the women of Lincoln and build a more equitable tomorrow.”

Today, women comprise 64% of Lincoln’s workforce and hold 52% of all management positions.

“This recognition showcases Lincoln’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and our relentless focus on practices to support gender equality,” said Allison Green Johnson, SVP, Chief Diversity Officer, President, Lincoln Financial Foundation. “We are proud of our practices that support gender equality like pay equity, executive development opportunities and our many women-specific resource groups in our workplace, marketplace and community. Each and every day, we continue to invest in and build our inclusive culture.”

Lincoln Financial Group submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $270 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Ethical+Companies®. We create opportunities for early career talent through our intern development program, which ranks among WayUp and Yello’s annual list of Top 100 Internship Programs. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

About Bloomberg:

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

