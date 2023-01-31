PR Newswire

Experienced industry leaders to support Teleste to expand market opportunities for cable access networks

TURKU, Finland, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste today announced the formation of an Advisory Board, bringing together experienced business leaders in the cable and telecommunications industries. The advisors will bring their collective knowledge and experience to provide guidance and insights on the North American cable market for Teleste's continued growth as an access network infrastructure leader.

With the migration of DOCSIS 4.0, Teleste is leading the growth to 10G with the award-winning ICON product family including 1.8 GHz amplifiers and Distributed Access solutions.

Teleste has some of the most influential and respected executives joining the Advisory Board. Chaired by Hanno Narjus, SVP of Teleste Networks, and including Esa Harju (President and CEO of Teleste), Sandy Howe (former executive with Arris, Cisco and Technetix), Stephanie Mitchko Beale (former CTO, Charter Communications) and Neil Tang (President, Antronix).

"The North American cable market is an important strategic focus area for Teleste, expanding our well-established business in Europe," said Esa Harju. – "With multi-gigabit technology coming just around the corner, I'm very much looking forward to working with the Advisory Board to provide our field-proven technology to the North American customers."

"Teleste continues to bring innovation to the access network technology for the cable industry and ease operations. With the race for operators to get to 10G, Teleste products will provide the highest bandwidth and efficiency in deployment. I look forward to working with the Advisory Board and Teleste team to assist in market growth," said Sandy Howe.

"With the increased competition and cost of capital, it is key for operators to use innovative technology such as Teleste in the access plant to efficiently deploy and operate their 10G networks. I look forward to working with the Teleste team and Advisory Board members," said Stephanie Mitchko Beale.

"Teleste and Antronix 1.8 GHz technologies are a powerful combination to bring the 10G speeds quickly to market for cable operators to efficiently manage their networks," said Neil Tang.

"The Advisory Board is going to be instrumental in introducing Teleste's intelligent innovations to the North American cable industry, including our ability to automate large-scale field deployments and to improve network availability & lower OPEX," said Hanno Narjus. – "Teleste has delivered one million smart devices in Europe over the past 15 years. I am looking forward to collaborating with this talented team to achieve technology and market leadership in North America."

Teleste's goal is to enable the cable operators to transition the access network quickly to 10G and maintain their leadership in broadband. The advisory board offers a unique understanding on business, operations and product value required by Teleste's customers to grow their business.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innov­­ations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2021, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 144 million and it had approximately 860 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, seewww.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

