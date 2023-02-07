Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, February 9, at 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET), as a virtual meeting.

Sue Knight, chair of the board, will lead the meeting, and Gary Maharaj, chief executive officer, and will provide a brief update on business and key strategic initiatives underway at the Company.

To attend the virtual meeting, go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FSRDX23 at least five minutes prior to the start of the meeting to log in. A webcast replay of the Annual Meeting will be available until February 9, 2024.

About Surmodics, Inc.

Surmodics is a leading provider of performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics also develops and commercializes highly differentiated vascular intervention medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company’s expertise in proprietary surface modification and drug-delivery coating technologies, along with its device design, development and manufacturing capabilities. The Company’s mission is to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com. The content of Surmodics’ website is not part of this press release or part of any filings that the company makes with the SEC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005389/en/