Fiserv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, has been named to the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), receiving recognition among companies from a variety of industry sectors representing 45 countries and regions. This marks the seventh consecutive year Fiserv has been represented in the index for its efforts to cultivate an inclusive and welcoming work environment where everyone can succeed.

The GEI tracks the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data, measuring equality across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and external brand. Companies are scored based on the gender data disclosed for each metric, evaluating both the level of transparency and the company’s performance. Fiserv was rated highly for its strong inclusive culture — scoring 92.86 of 100 in the pillar.

“Fiserv is committed to moving women forward in the workplace, championing gender equity in technology as part of our company culture,” said Vivian Greentree, Head of Global Corporate Citizenship at Fiserv. “Building equality in our workplace by empowering, supporting, developing and advancing the careers of our associates enriches our culture and ensures we drive the best possible results for our clients.”

One of the ways Fiserv supports inclusion in the workplace is through its Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). The Women’s Impact Network (WIN) cultivates an environment where every woman can flourish through opportunities for advanced visibility, professional development, mentorship, networking and leadership skills training.

