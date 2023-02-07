Fiserv Included in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Fiserv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, has been named to the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), receiving recognition among companies from a variety of industry sectors representing 45 countries and regions. This marks the seventh consecutive year Fiserv has been represented in the index for its efforts to cultivate an inclusive and welcoming work environment where everyone can succeed.

The GEI tracks the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data, measuring equality across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and external brand. Companies are scored based on the gender data disclosed for each metric, evaluating both the level of transparency and the company’s performance. Fiserv was rated highly for its strong inclusive culture — scoring 92.86 of 100 in the pillar.

“Fiserv is committed to moving women forward in the workplace, championing gender equity in technology as part of our company culture,” said Vivian Greentree, Head of Global Corporate Citizenship at Fiserv. “Building equality in our workplace by empowering, supporting, developing and advancing the careers of our associates enriches our culture and ensures we drive the best possible results for our clients.”

One of the ways Fiserv supports inclusion in the workplace is through its Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). The Women’s Impact Network (WIN) cultivates an environment where every woman can flourish through opportunities for advanced visibility, professional development, mentorship, networking and leadership skills training.

For more information on the GEI visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomberg.com%2Fgei.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and has been recognized as one of FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies® for 11 of the past 14 years. Visit fiserv.com and follow+on+social+media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230131005425r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005425/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.