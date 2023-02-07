CBRE Group, Inc.’s ( NYSE:CBRE, Financial) continued focus on diversity, equity and inclusion earned the company a place in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fourth year in a row.

The Bloomberg GEI measures the performance of public companies in reporting gender-related data across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand. The GEI includes companies in 45 countries and regions.

CBRE’s inclusion in the Bloomberg GEI reflects a high level of disclosure and best-in-class policies.

“Gender equality and the advancement of women is important to our success – today and in the future. This recognition from Bloomberg confirms we’re on the right path and making strong progress,” said Bob Sulentic, CBRE’s president and chief executive officer.

CBRE’s Women’s Network helps to foster the development of women across the company. The group has grown to nearly 10,000 members around the world.

More information on CBRE’s corporate responsibility initiatives can be found at www.cbre.com%2Fresponsibility. To learn more about the GEI visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomberg.com%2Fgei.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

