CBRE Earns Place in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Fourth Consecutive Year

52 minutes ago
CBRE Group, Inc.’s (

NYSE:CBRE, Financial) continued focus on diversity, equity and inclusion earned the company a place in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fourth year in a row.

The Bloomberg GEI measures the performance of public companies in reporting gender-related data across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand. The GEI includes companies in 45 countries and regions.

CBRE’s inclusion in the Bloomberg GEI reflects a high level of disclosure and best-in-class policies.

“Gender equality and the advancement of women is important to our success – today and in the future. This recognition from Bloomberg confirms we’re on the right path and making strong progress,” said Bob Sulentic, CBRE’s president and chief executive officer.

CBRE’s Women’s Network helps to foster the development of women across the company. The group has grown to nearly 10,000 members around the world.

More information on CBRE’s corporate responsibility initiatives can be found at www.cbre.com%2Fresponsibility. To learn more about the GEI visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomberg.com%2Fgei.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

