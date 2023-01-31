PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) today announced it has signed lease agreements for four Boeing 777-300ERSF aircraft with Hong Kong based global air cargo charter company, Fly Meta. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver in 2024 through 2025.

The Boeing 777-300ERSF, also known as 'The Big Twin', is the first passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversion program of the Boeing 777-300ER and will be the largest twin-engine freighter when it enters service this year.

"AerCap is delighted to welcome Fly Meta as a new customer to the 777-300ERSF 'The Big Twin' freighter conversion program," said Rich Greener, the Head of AerCap Cargo. "With 25% more capacity than today's smaller twin-engine long-haul freighters, the Big Twin offers significant cost efficiencies, superior range, and outstanding operational commonality, and is therefore the ideal aircraft to support Fly Meta's growing widebody freighter fleet."

"We are thrilled to sign these lease agreements with AerCap for four Boeing 777-300ERSF freighter aircraft. We are confident that the situation will change for the better as China lifts its Covid restrictions, and that the cargo market will grow steadily over the coming years. We believe that the volume capabilities and greater cost efficiencies of the 777-300ERSF will give us a competitive advantage in the market." said Helen Chen, the CEO of Fly Meta.

AerCap Cargo and Israel Aerospace Industries Group (IAI) launched the 777-300ERSF conversion program in 2019, known as 'The Big Twin'. Today, AerCap Cargo has a firm order book of 20 Boeing 777-300ERSF aircraft and a further ten options. The first aircraft is expected to deliver in the first half of 2023 to US cargo airline, Kalitta Air.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Dubai, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

About Fly Meta

FLY META was established in 2022 by a team of professionals with extensive experience in the aviation industry. It has offices in Hong Kong and Beijing. FLYMETA provides packaged ACMI products to the market through the integration of its resources, making the best use of its worldwide network and connections in the aviation industry, and supports clients with its specialized "One-stop-Shop" service.

