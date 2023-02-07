Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company has signed an office lease in Miami, Florida, consequently moving the Company headquarters from Jacksonville, Florida to Miami.

A photo of SGH Corp.’s new Miami office location. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Company will continue to conduct business around the country, with its new headquarters located within the coastal area. The recently announced intended spin-off company, Safe and Green Development Corporation, will hold its office within the same space.

The move is coming at a time in which many believe the city of Miami is continuing to see expanded growth and a favorable business environment, according+to+this+recent+article+in+Business+Insider. Various tech, venture capital and innovative companies have moved their headquarters to the city. In 2022, a+record+breaking+57+companies relocated or expanded into Miami-Dade.

“While we had a great experience with Jacksonville, we’re excited to make the move to Miami,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. explained. “There are so many new and exciting businesses in Miami, from startups to family offices, investment banks, and more. We think Miami is the perfect fit for our business. We’ve taken notice of the substantial consolidation of real estate development capital generated in the greater Miami area, and we’re looking forward to partnering with other innovative companies in Florida.”

The Company will provide further details and updates as it expands its footprint in Florida.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third party and in-house developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, the company focuses on the development of sites using purpose built, prefabricated modules built from both wood & steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings factories and operated by SG Echo. For more information, visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding Miami being the perfect fit for the Company’s business, partnering with other innovative companies in Florida and providing further details and updates as the Company expands its footprint in Florida. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to partner with other innovative companies and expand its footprint in Florida, the Company’s ability to expand within various verticals as planned, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

