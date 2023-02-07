Campbell Soup Company ( NYSE:CPB, Financial) today was named to the 2023 Bloomberg+Gender-Equality+Index (GEI), which tracks the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. The GEI measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand.

“An inclusive and diverse organization where all employees feel safe, valued and supported to do their best work drives performance and engagement,” said Camille Pierce, Campbell’s Senior Vice President, Chief Culture Officer and Head of Talent. “We are proud to be included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fifth consecutive year.”

Campbell values gender equality at all levels of the company with initiatives such as the Women’s Inclusion Network, an employee resource group that offers mentoring and sponsorship; partnering with NextUp, a nonprofit for women in business to provide employees with professional development and networking opportunities; and working with the nonprofit Path+Forward to offer “return-ships” to help midcareer professionals reenter the workforce after time spent caregiving. Other Campbell programs and benefits in support of gender equality include on-site daycare facilities at Campbell’s headquarters, parental leave policies, adoption assistance, flexible work arrangements and job-sharing opportunities.

Campbell has an actionable I&D strategy focused on building capabilities, advocacy and accountability. The company has been recognized for its commitment to creating a more inclusive workplace, having been named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity by Newsweek, America’s Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes, and a Champion of Board Diversity by the Forum of Executive Women.

