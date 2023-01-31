PR Newswire

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced today that it has received the Palo Alto Networks 2022 Americas Social Impact Award. Announced during the Palo Alto Networks Ignite '22 Executive Partner Summit, this annual award is presented to a Palo Alto Networks partner that, over the past 12 months, has made positive social impacts through various initiatives reflecting an outstanding corporate culture.

"ePlus is proud to be recognized as the Palo Alto Networks 2022 Americas Social Impact Award winner. Corporate Social Responsibility is an important part of our culture and a priority for our organization and our employees. Each year we look for opportunities to give back, including targeted regional efforts spearheaded by our employees as well as national, company-driven efforts," said Ken Farber, president of software, partners, marketing, and strategy at ePlus. "In addition to our corporate responsibility endeavors, ePlus also invests time and resources in initiatives that focus on developing the next generation of the IT workforce, from cybersecurity career awareness and technology training to mentorship and more.

"Palo Alto Networks partners share our vision of a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before," said Don Jones, senior vice president of ecosystems at Palo Alto Networks. "Now more than ever, a trusted ecosystem of partners is essential to enabling organizations to easily, more confidently, and more securely transform. We are proud to recognize ePlus as Americas Social Impact Award winner, and we look forward to our continued work together helping mutual customers achieve better security outcomes."

"ePlus is dedicated to understanding our customers and their communities to help create more secure digital experiences both online and through impactful physical engagement. ePlus supports the communities in which we live and work, helping our customers identify and mitigate risk by leveraging our services to build strong cybersecurity programs and associated technology architectures," said Lee Waskevich, vice president of security strategy for ePlus.

