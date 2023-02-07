Schrödinger to Present at SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based computational platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that management will participate in the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference and will give a presentation on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The live discussion can be accessed under "News & Events" in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.schrodinger.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevent-calendar and will be archived for approximately seven days.

About Schrödinger
Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is licensed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has over 800 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

