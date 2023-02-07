Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) announced today that David Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Miller, Chief Financial Officer, and Brad Stewart, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming transportation conferences:

Stifel Transportation & Logistics Conference – February 7, 2023

Ritz Carlton Amelia Island, Amelia Island, FL

David Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Miller, Chief Financial Officer

Citi’s Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference – February 21, 2023

Ritz Carlton South Beach, Miami, FL

Adam Miller, Chief Financial Officer, Brad Stewart, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Barclays Industrial Select Conference – February 22, 2023

Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, FL

Adam Miller, Chief Financial Officer, Brad Stewart, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

About Knight-Swift

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is one of North America's largest and most diversified freight transportation companies, providing multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, as well as LTL services. Knight-Swift uses a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating the country's largest tractor fleet, Knight-Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to our customers while creating quality driving jobs for our driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, relating to anticipated benefits of the transaction, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical or current fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available operating, financial, and competitive information. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. Readers should review and consider the factors that may affect future results and other disclosures by the Knight, Swift, and Knight-Swift in their press releases, stockholder reports, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005689/en/