Guardant Health to integrate Lunit's AI-based scoring algorithm for PD-L1 into its portfolio to enhance cancer biomarker detection

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 31, 2023

  • Powered by Lunit SCOPE PD-L1, the Guardant360 TissueNext PD-L1 test with Guardant Galaxy™ shows improved detection of the biomarker in NSCLC
  • Lunit's AI solution is the first application in Guardant Galaxy, a suite of AI and other technology tools that enhance Guardant Health's portfolio of cancer tests

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), in partnership with leading precision oncology company Guardant Health, today announced the integration of its AI-based PD-L1 scoring algorithm into Guardant's testing workflow to enhance biomarker detection in the Guardant360 TissueNextTM PD-L1 test for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Lunit_CI_Logo.jpg

The newly integrated algorithm will enable Guardant to offer augmented biomarker assessment for NSCLC patients through AI-based quantification of tissue samples using a scoring system generated by Lunit SCOPE PD-L1. The enhanced Guardant test is designed to support pathologists in diagnosing PD-L1 status with higher accuracy and efficiency. Through the AI software, the test showed improved detection of PD-L1 by more than 20 percent compared to manual pathologist interpretation in the most challenging cases in NSCLC1.

Lunit SCOPE PD-L1 is a CE-marked AI solution for detecting and analyzing PD-L1, a cancer biomarker. The solution may assist pathologists by minimizing interpretation discrepancy and allowing better prediction of treatment outcomes for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients, as demonstrated in study findings published in the European Journal of Cancer.

Lunit SCOPE PD-L1's integration with the Guardant360 TissueNext PD-L1 test is the first application in Guardant Galaxy, Guardant Health's suite of technology applications developed internally and through outside partnerships to enhance the performance and utility of its portfolio of cancer tests.

The two companies have been in partnership since 2021, following a strategic investment from Guardant Health to Lunit.

"We are honored to partner with Guardant Health in leveraging the power of AI and digital pathology to enhance the capabilities of their comprehensive genomic profiling tests for cancer patients," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "The development of the AI-supported scoring algorithm for the Guardant360 TissueNext PD-L1 test is a great example of using advanced medical image analytics to enhance precision diagnostics in lung cancer and help doctors find the right treatment for the right patients."

"With Guardant Galaxy, we are now accessing the most advanced AI techniques and the latest complementary technologies from leading companies in cancer diagnostics to enhance the capabilities of our tests and provide oncologists and researchers with precise and actionable information," said Helmy Eltoukhy, co-CEO of Guardant Health. "The digital pathology solution from Lunit has already demonstrated the power of AI to help improve detection of PD-L1 in certain cases of non-small cell lung cancer. We believe it has the potential to contribute much more broadly to advances in identifying cancer biomarkers and informing treatment decisions."

About Lunit

With AI, Lunit aims to 'conquer cancer,' one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Lunit is an AI software company devoted to developing AI solutions for precision diagnostics and therapeutics, to find the right diagnosis at the right cost, and the right treatment for the right patients. Lunit, a portmanteau of 'learning unit,' is a deep learning-based medical AI company devoted to developing advanced medical image analytics and data-driven imaging biomarkers via cutting-edge technology.

Founded in 2013, Lunit has been acknowledged around the world for its advanced, state-of-the-art technology and its application in medical images. Its technology has been recognized at international AI competitions surpassing top companies like Google, IBM, and Microsoft. As a medical AI company with a focus on clinical evidence, the company's findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology and JAMA Network Open, and global conferences including ASCO and AACR. After receiving FDA clearance and the CE Mark, Lunit INSIGHT CXR and MMG are clinically used in approximately 1,000 hospitals and medical institutions across more than 40 countries. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea with offices and representatives around the world.

The tests described have been developed and their performance characteristics determined by the CLIA-certified laboratory performing the test. Lunit SCOPE PD-L1 is CE marked in Europe and has not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Although FDA is exercising enforcement discretion of premarket review and other regulations for laboratory-developed tests in the US, certification of the laboratory is required under CLIA to ensure the quality and validity of the tests.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™, and GuardantNFINITY® tests for advanced stage cancer, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer. The Guardant Health screening portfolio, including the ShieldTM test, aims to address the needs of individuals eligible for cancer screening.

References

1. Sangjoon Choi et al. Artificial intelligence–powered programmed death ligand 1 analyser reduces interobserver variation in tumour proportion score for non–small cell lung cancer with better prediction of immunotherapy response, European Journal of Cancer 2022, Volume 170, 17-26

favicon.png?sn=CN01101&sd=2023-01-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guardant-health-to-integrate-lunits-ai-based-scoring-algorithm-for-pd-l1-into-its-portfolio-to-enhance-cancer-biomarker-detection-301734438.html

SOURCE Lunit

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN01101&Transmission_Id=202301310805PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN01101&DateId=20230131
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.