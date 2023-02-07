Delaware State University, ranked by U.S. News & World Report as No.+2+among+public+Historically+Black+Colleges+and+Universities+%28HBCUs%29, announced today that it will immediately begin providing all of its undergraduate students with free, comprehensive test prep courses for graduate-level admissions exams, including the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, and MCAT®, through a new partnership with global educational services provider Kaplan. This partnership builds upon Delaware State’s focus on affordability, graduation, retention, economic mobility, and innovation. Delaware State University is the newest HBCU partner for Kaplan%26rsquo%3Bs+new+%26lsquo%3BAll+Access%26rsquo%3B+initiative, joining Xavier+University+of+Louisiana and Howard+University. Cleveland+State+University also signed on as a partner. As an All Access partner, colleges and universities can help their students prepare for a variety of high-stakes admissions and licensing exams that they need to take in order to reach their ultimate professional goals.

"Our University's vision is to be the most substantively diverse, contemporary and unapologetic HBCU in the country. Central to that vision is equitable access for our students, particularly those who are first generation and/or from low-resource communities. Our earnest belief is that there should be no barrier to the pursuit of their dreams, financial or otherwise,” said Dr. Tony Allen, president of Delaware State University and the chairman of the White House Advisory Board on HBCUs. “Kaplan’s All Access is not just good for our students and their preparedness in professional and necessarily licensed disciplines, but it also reflects a commitment to a more inclusive, connected global community in every field of human endeavor."

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Delaware State University, which has a singular focus on student success, to help their undergraduates reach their full potential. Providing all of their students with free test prep for the admissions exams for graduate school, business school, law school and medical school, is going to give them an invaluable edge throughout their educational and professional journeys. A strong score will not only increase students’ chances of getting into the program of their choice, but it can also secure them highly coveted merit-based aid, which can help them better manage any debt load,” said James Polulach, director of institutional partnerships, Kaplan. “All Access presents zero out-of-pocket costs for students and shows that with best-in-class prep, these exams can be an opportunity, not a barrier. We’ll be rolling out additional partnerships in this area soon, as more colleges and universities recognize just how game changing All Access can be.”

For college and university leaders who want to explore partnering with Kaplan to help their students potentially and cumulatively save hundreds of thousands of dollars, learn more about the company's exam+prep options.

About Delaware State University

Delaware State University is the nation’s #2 public Historically Black College/University (U.S. News & World Report) with a 130-year history of providing a high-quality, low-cost education for ALL. The University is the nation’s #1 provider of professional pilots of color and Delaware’s #1 provider of nurses, teachers, social workers, and accountants of color. Expanding its footprint throughout the state, the University recently completed the historic acquisition of Wesley College in downtown Dover. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.desu.edu/.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students+and+professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, all of our employees across 27 countries continue Stanley’s mission, working with hundreds of thousands of students and professionals and 12,000 corporate and 4,000 school and university clients worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fkaplan.com.

