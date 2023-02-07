LitePoint Joins Car Connectivity Consortium to Support Standardization and Interoperability of Vehicle-to-Smartphone Connectivity

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Ultra-wideband technology to enable contactless, location aware and secure communication between smartphones and vehicles.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, is pleased to announce its membership in the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) with the goal of ensuring a seamless end-user experience for keyless entry in cars and trucks.

In the effort to allow consumers to use their mobile devices for secure keyless entry and access to their vehicle, the CCC launched the Digital Key Release 3, a standardized technology that uses Ultra-wideband (UWB) in combination with Bluetooth® Low Energy to allow contactless, location aware and secure communication between smartphones and vehicles.

LitePoint, as a leader in the design verification and production testing of wireless products, brings a complete set of turnkey automated test solutions for the Ultra-wideband and Bluetooth® Low Energy technologies.

Convenience, security, and privacy protection will be prime factors in the successful adoption of UWB. As a leader in wireless testing, LitePoint understands how device calibration and validation are of utmost importance from the lab to product production, to ensure device interoperability and to deliver optimum user experience. “LitePoint is committed to enabling the UWB ecosystem and with our tight partnership with leading RF chipsets, module makers, and device manufacturers we’re excited to help build the UWB ecosystem,” said Adam Smith, Director of Product Marketing at LitePoint. “We are excited to help propel this technology in the automotive industry.”

Technical Details
LitePoint’s IQgig-UWB test platform is the first fully integrated test solution to calibrate and validate devices with UWB technology. The test platform offers complete physical-layer testing and calibration of devices enabled with UWB technology including IEEE 802.15.4z. The system has a precision trigger and response mechanism to enable time of flight measurements with picosecond-level accuracy and comprehensive transmitter and receiver testing with over 1.5 GHz of single-shot bandwidth and receiver sensitivity testing below -100 dBm.

UWB devices are commonly configured with Bluetooth® Low Energy technology. LitePoint offers complete RF test solutions for Bluetooth® Low Energy on the IQxel-MW 7G test platform.

For more information on IQxel-MW 7G test system visit IQxel-MW 7G.

For faster time to market, LitePoint’s turnkey IQfact+™ test automation software provides complete automation for PHY conformance testing including tester control, Device Under Test (DUT) control, and data collection.

LitePoint is also a member of the FiRa Consortium, a member-driven organization focused on the secure fine-ranging and positioning capabilities of UWB technologies.

For more information on LitePoint’s IQgig-UWB test system, visit IQgig-UWB.

About the Car Connectivity Consortium
The Car Connectivity Consortium® (CCC) is a cross-industry organization advancing technologies for smartphone-to-car connectivity solutions. The CCC represents a large portion of the global automotive and smartphone industries with more than 150 member companies. The CCC member companies include smartphone and vehicle manufacturers, automotive tier-1 suppliers, silicon/chip vendors, security product suppliers, and more. Its Board of Directors includes individuals from charter member companies Apple, BMW, Ford, General Motors, Google, Honda, Hyundai, LG, Mercedes-Benz, NXP, Panasonic, Samsung, Thales, Volkswagen and Xiaomi. For more information, visit www.carconnectivity.org.

About LitePoint
LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (

TER, Financial), a leading supplier of both automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

ti?nf=ODczOTE2OCM1MzcyNDczIzIwOTU4NjA=
LitePoint.png
CONTACT:
Andy Blanchard
Corporate Communications
Teradyne, Inc.
1 (978) 370-2425
[email protected]

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.